Database Geologist – North West Rustenburg

Our client in the mining industry is looking for a Database Geologist who has at least 5 years of operational database experience, duties will include but not be limited to the following:
- Development and maintenance of the mine grade control and exploration relational database.
- Validate all mine grade control and exploration drill and assay data.
- Development and execution of standards for Quality Assurance and Quality Control of data inputs and outputs for both grade control and exploration.
- Identify and address all sampling or data quality issues and liaise with the laboratories accordingly.
- Planning, scheduling, implementation and control of data capture for programs and projects.
- Provide guidance for drill & assay data management, including related training, mentoring and developing industry best practice systems and procedures.
- Develop and maintain specialized mine grade control and exploration databases (e.g. geochemistry, mineralogy, mineral chemistry, production databases, ROM management databases, reconciliation databases, etc.) as and when required.
- Ensure digital databases and archives are protected from security breaches and data losses and maintain database performance by troubleshooting problems.
- Establish rules and procedures for data sharing with external stakeholders.
- Conduct Audits and PTOs on in pit face sampling, testhole sampling, RC sampling and Diamond drilling sampling.
- Management of grade control data capturing and sample processing at sample preparation area.
- Manage all aspects of the Geology databases – DD Boreholes, RC holes, Test holes and other sampling as well as the various Laboratories employed.
- Collate and migrate historical and current data for drill and sample databases from all projects to the Sable platform.
- Loading, validating and managing all key data in the relevant Sable project database.
- Monitor and execute quality control (QC) of assay data of both grade control and exploration data.
- Produce accurate and validated data from the database for Grade Control, Project Evaluation and Resource and Reserve Estimation.
- Preparation of status and signoff reports and data extraction when needed.
- Provide assistance to the 3D Geological Modelling and Resource Estimation
- Document all systems and procedures to ensure system sustainability and efficient disaster recovery.
- Conduct risk assessments on all grade control and exploration data collection and capturing points and compile risk management plans.
Minimum Requirements:
- Honors Degree in Geology or equivalent Database related qualification.
- Registration with SACNASP
- 5 Years of operational Database experience
- Experienced in managing geology and exploration database systems (SABLE, Data mine Studio, Strat3D and MS Office)
- Experience with ArcGIS and other geoscience software (advantageous)
Desired Skills:
- Geology software knowledge
- Geological mapping
- Geological Modelling and Resource Estimation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree