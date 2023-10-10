Database Geologist

Our client in the mining industry is looking for a Database Geologist who has at least 5 years of operational database experience, duties will include but not be limited to the following:

Development and maintenance of the mine grade control and exploration relational database.

Validate all mine grade control and exploration drill and assay data.

Development and execution of standards for Quality Assurance and Quality Control of data inputs and outputs for both grade control and exploration.

Identify and address all sampling or data quality issues and liaise with the laboratories accordingly.

Planning, scheduling, implementation and control of data capture for programs and projects.

Provide guidance for drill & assay data management, including related training, mentoring and developing industry best practice systems and procedures.

Develop and maintain specialized mine grade control and exploration databases (e.g. geochemistry, mineralogy, mineral chemistry, production databases, ROM management databases, reconciliation databases, etc.) as and when required.

Ensure digital databases and archives are protected from security breaches and data losses and maintain database performance by troubleshooting problems.

Establish rules and procedures for data sharing with external stakeholders.

Conduct Audits and PTOs on in pit face sampling, testhole sampling, RC sampling and Diamond drilling sampling.

Management of grade control data capturing and sample processing at sample preparation area.

Manage all aspects of the Geology databases – DD Boreholes, RC holes, Test holes and other sampling as well as the various Laboratories employed.

Collate and migrate historical and current data for drill and sample databases from all projects to the Sable platform.

Loading, validating and managing all key data in the relevant Sable project database.

Monitor and execute quality control (QC) of assay data of both grade control and exploration data.

Produce accurate and validated data from the database for Grade Control, Project Evaluation and Resource and Reserve Estimation.

Preparation of status and signoff reports and data extraction when needed.

Provide assistance to the 3D Geological Modelling and Resource Estimation

Document all systems and procedures to ensure system sustainability and efficient disaster recovery.

Conduct risk assessments on all grade control and exploration data collection and capturing points and compile risk management plans.

Minimum Requirements:

Honors Degree in Geology or equivalent Database related qualification.

Registration with SACNASP

5 Years of operational Database experience

Experienced in managing geology and exploration database systems (SABLE, Data mine Studio, Strat3D and MS Office)

Experience with ArcGIS and other geoscience software (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

Geology software knowledge

Geological mapping

Geological Modelling and Resource Estimation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

