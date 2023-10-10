Database Geologist

Oct 10, 2023

Our client in the mining industry is looking for a Database Geologist who has at least 5 years of operational database experience, duties will include but not be limited to the following:

  • Development and maintenance of the mine grade control and exploration relational database.
  • Validate all mine grade control and exploration drill and assay data.
  • Development and execution of standards for Quality Assurance and Quality Control of data inputs and outputs for both grade control and exploration.
  • Identify and address all sampling or data quality issues and liaise with the laboratories accordingly.
  • Planning, scheduling, implementation and control of data capture for programs and projects.
  • Provide guidance for drill & assay data management, including related training, mentoring and developing industry best practice systems and procedures.
  • Develop and maintain specialized mine grade control and exploration databases (e.g. geochemistry, mineralogy, mineral chemistry, production databases, ROM management databases, reconciliation databases, etc.) as and when required.
  • Ensure digital databases and archives are protected from security breaches and data losses and maintain database performance by troubleshooting problems.
  • Establish rules and procedures for data sharing with external stakeholders.
  • Conduct Audits and PTOs on in pit face sampling, testhole sampling, RC sampling and Diamond drilling sampling.
  • Management of grade control data capturing and sample processing at sample preparation area.
  • Manage all aspects of the Geology databases – DD Boreholes, RC holes, Test holes and other sampling as well as the various Laboratories employed.
  • Collate and migrate historical and current data for drill and sample databases from all projects to the Sable platform.
  • Loading, validating and managing all key data in the relevant Sable project database.
  • Monitor and execute quality control (QC) of assay data of both grade control and exploration data.
  • Produce accurate and validated data from the database for Grade Control, Project Evaluation and Resource and Reserve Estimation.
  • Preparation of status and signoff reports and data extraction when needed.
  • Provide assistance to the 3D Geological Modelling and Resource Estimation
  • Document all systems and procedures to ensure system sustainability and efficient disaster recovery.
  • Conduct risk assessments on all grade control and exploration data collection and capturing points and compile risk management plans.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Honors Degree in Geology or equivalent Database related qualification.
  • Registration with SACNASP
  • 5 Years of operational Database experience
  • Experienced in managing geology and exploration database systems (SABLE, Data mine Studio, Strat3D and MS Office)
  • Experience with ArcGIS and other geoscience software (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

  • Geology software knowledge
  • Geological mapping
  • Geological Modelling and Resource Estimation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position