Desktop Engineer at Intdev Internet Technologies – Gauteng Midrand

Purpose of the position

The Desktop Engineer’s role is to support and maintain computer systems, desktops, peripherals, and IT assets. This includes installing, diagnosing, repairing, maintaining, and upgrading all hardware and equipment while ensuring optimal workstation performance.

The person will also troubleshoot problem areas promptly and accurately and provide end-user training and assistance where required. You must have sound technical knowledge and be able to communicate effectively to understand the problem and explain its solution. You must also be customer-oriented and patient in dealing with demanding customers. The goal is to create client value that will help preserve the company’s reputation and business.

Key Responsibilities

Work with end users to identify and deliver required PC service levels.

Liaise with, and provide training and support to, end users and staff on computer operation and other issues.

Install, configure, test, maintain, monitor, and troubleshoot end user workstation hardware, networked peripheral devices, and networking hardware products.

Where required, install, configure, test, maintain, monitor, and troubleshoot associated end user workstation software and networking software products.

Monitor and test PC performance and provide PC performance statistics and reports.

Assist in preparing, maintaining, and upholding procedures for logging, reporting, and statistically monitoring PC performance.

Accurately document instances of hardware failure, repair, installation, and removal.

Construct, install, and test customized configurations based on various platforms and operating systems

Conduct research on computer products in support of PC procurement and development efforts. Evaluate and recommend hardware products for purchase.

Identify and deliver required hardware service levels according to company policies.

Liaise with, and provide training and support to, end users and staff on equipment operation and other issues.

Install, configure, test, maintain, monitor, and troubleshoot end user and network hardware, peripheral devices, printing/scanning devices, presentation equipment, and other products.

Where required, install, configure, test, maintain, monitor, and troubleshoot associated end user software and networking software products.

Perform on-site analysis, diagnosis, and resolution of complex hardware problems for a variety of end users, and recommend and implement corrective solutions, including off-site repair as needed.

Receive and respond to incoming helpdesk calls and e-mails regarding hardware problems.

Develop and maintain an inventory of all monitors, keyboards, hard drives, modems, printers, scanners, and other peripheral equipment.

Education and Experience

1 – 3 years equivalent work experience

Microsoft Office Automation experience (essential)

Microsoft MCSE 2003 / 2008 (essential)

College diploma or university degree (essential)

Microsoft 365 Fundamentals ;

Microsoft Desktop Application and Support

Good understanding of computer systems, mobile devices and other tech products

Ability to diagnose and resolve technical issues

Experience installing and troubleshooting Windows Operating Systems

Experience with TCP/IP networking.

Experience troubleshooting desktop and laptop hardware issues

Desired Skills:

Strong Interpersonal Skills

Good problem solving skills

Customer Orientated

Flexibility

Microsoft Suite

Hardware troubleshooting

Desktop Support

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years IT Networking

1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

