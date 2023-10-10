Front End Developer (KG)

Role
• Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.
• Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
• Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
• Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.
What the job will entail day to day
• Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software.
• Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning
enhancements and development of the application software.
• Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.
• Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications.
• Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in
software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company.
Personal Attributes
• Must have good administrative and analytical skills.
• Good verbal and written communication skills.
• Stress management skills.
• Time management skills.
• Target orientated.
• Decision-making skills.
• Problem solving skills.
• Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy.
• Focused.
• Dedicated.
• High level of personal integrity and ethics.
Minimum Requirements:
Special Requirements:
? Must live within surrounding Pretoria areas.
? Willing to work overtime.
? Perform standby duties.
? Must have a Valid Driver’s License and own reliable transport.
? Have clear Credit and Criminal Records.
Skills and Experience
• X1 Graduate Developer (BSC Computer Science / Information Technology –
Related qualifications).
• X1 Junior: Mobile Front-End Development; 1-2 years mobile and front-end
working experience).
• Experience in React, React Native and TypeScript
• Experience with inclusion and integration of native IOS and Android components
• Experience with SQL Server beneficial
• Azure exposure beneficial
• DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial
• .NET Core will be advantageous
• Restful service experience beneficial
Qualifications
• Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma.
• (IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)
• Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.
Desired Skills:
- SQL Server
- Azure Exposure
- DevOps CI/CD
- React
- TypeScript