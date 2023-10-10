Front End Developer (KG)

Role

• Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.

• Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.

• Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.

• Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.

What the job will entail day to day

• Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software.

• Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning

enhancements and development of the application software.

• Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.

• Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications.

• Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in

software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company.

Personal Attributes

• Must have good administrative and analytical skills.

• Good verbal and written communication skills.

• Stress management skills.

• Time management skills.

• Target orientated.

• Decision-making skills.

• Problem solving skills.

• Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy.

• Focused.

• Dedicated.

• High level of personal integrity and ethics.

Minimum Requirements:

Special Requirements:

? Must live within surrounding Pretoria areas.

? Willing to work overtime.

? Perform standby duties.

? Must have a Valid Driver’s License and own reliable transport.

? Have clear Credit and Criminal Records.

Skills and Experience

• X1 Graduate Developer (BSC Computer Science / Information Technology –

Related qualifications).

• X1 Junior: Mobile Front-End Development; 1-2 years mobile and front-end

working experience).

• Experience in React, React Native and TypeScript

• Experience with inclusion and integration of native IOS and Android components

• Experience with SQL Server beneficial

• Azure exposure beneficial

• DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial

• .NET Core will be advantageous

• Restful service experience beneficial

Qualifications

• Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma.

• (IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)

• Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

Desired Skills:

SQL Server

Azure Exposure

DevOps CI/CD

React

TypeScript

