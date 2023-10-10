IT Project Manager

Hybrid position: 3 days / 2 days in the office alternate weeks

General Purpose: The Project Manager will be responsible for managing the entire project life cycle including initiation, planning, executing, and closing of projects within predetermined objectives and deliverables.

Minimum Requirements / Experience:

Three (3) to Five (5) years’ Project Management experience

Experience with Project Management in software development aligned to banking / payments.

Experience in working in a software environment with all the processes and procedures that pertain to that: in-depth customer / product-related experience relating to software cycles.

Legal Requirements:

Valid code B driver’s license and own transport

Clear credit and criminal record

South African Citizen or valid work permit for S.A.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree

Project Management qualification

Business Management Qualification beneficial

Summary:

Design a journey with the customer

Collect the customer expectations

Match customer expectations with resources/offering of the company

Document and share with the customer the documents (minutes, deliverables, business and technical documents)

Design and execute planning (resources, deliverables, milestones, financials)

Manage financials (budget, forecast, variance)

Manage the stakeholders (customer or senior manager)

Report and address risks and issues with actions

Be able to navigate (as at least beginner user) into the product of the business

Be smart user of productivities tools (power point, excel, word) and PPM tools (Jira, Service Now, Mercury, etc..)

Environment:

Complex, multinational, multicultural

Direct contact with executives from the company or from the customer (sometimes in contact with executives from big four consultancy companies)

Very sensitive activities and topics

No time zone due to global business

Business subject to BID/competition with time constraints

Key Roles and Responsibilities

Governance

Adhere to company policies and procedures.

Adherence to the Project Implementation methodology.

Obtain relevant sign of and authorisation for projects.

Re-engage sales team for contract negotiations.

Do not allow start of work without signed Variation Order unless approved.

Operational

Initiating:

Engage sales team for project handover.

Coordinate and integrate the various project elements during project initiation.

Obtain project charter approvals.

Obtaining authorisation for a new project and define its scope, by ensuring that project align with organisational objectives and customer needs.

Conceptualisation of the scope of the project which reflects the stakeholders needs and expectations.

Stakeholders identified and their needs are understood.

Planning:

Schedule and facilitate kick-off meetings (internal and external).

Completion of project kick off meeting checklist.

Ensure scope of project is understood internally and externally and that only the required work is quoted and scheduled.

Draft the Project Management Plan based on the RFP

Draft the Project Management Schedule based on the RFP

Scheduling of project and resources together with Senior Supplier

Facilitation during quote process.

Analyze scope of work and assemble team for execution in collaboration with the Operations Manager

Build project plan in MS Project and submit for approval.

Enter project buffers and plan for contingencies.

Determine customer expectations.

Identify the change management implications for the associated changes.

Identify the project risks for the project.

Present suggested processes to customer.

Compile scope of work to be done.

Ensuring approval of project scopes, schedules, costs, communication activities, quality management activities, risk response plan, Integrated change control process and Procurement plan.

Executing:

Facilitation of all project meetings.

Raising of issues with regards to project team and resolution with clients.

Weekly project tracking.

Determine the frequency and content of status reports from the project team, analyze results, and troubleshoot problem areas.

Ensure that project team and clients understand quality requirements relevant to the functional requirements of the project.

Management of all risks and issues logged on project.

Management of Change Request process.

Manage client expectations.

Organisation of required meetings with project teams.

Organisation of ad hoc risk and issue meetings with relevant stakeholders.

Interaction with impacted stakeholder throughout project.

Manage mitigation plans for projects.

Daily management of risks and issues.

Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation, and presentations.

Proactively manage changes in project scope, identify potential crises, and devise contingency plans.

Renegotiate and obtain quotes for new tasks and scopes.

Weekly billing on projects.

Provide concise information to the project Steering Committee concerning project progress, budget status and issue tracking.

Raise variation orders with the customer where this falls outside the SOW.

Develop, prioritize, resolve or escalate out-of-scope issues.

Track all budget items including manpower hours, cost, overruns, schedule conflicts, etc.

Ensures all milestones are being met or if schedule slips, able to justify the missed deadline.

Monitor current and future resource requirements and highlight capacity concerns.

Monitor progress from resources on the project and ensure that the actual effort keeps up with the planned effort.

Compile customer and management reports around the project health.

Prepare resource scheduling for weekly operations forum.

Manage material resources by:

Compare actual performance with planned performance,

Analyse variances,

Access trends to effect process improvements,

Evaluate possible alternatives,

Implement appropriate corrective action as needed.

Ensure information security requirements (ISMS) are adhered to on each project

Participate in the Software Factory release management meetings to ensure project deliverables are considered in the overall release planning.

Closing:

Draft a Highlight Report at end of each project phase.

Management and resolution of project close out and lessons learnt.

Facilitate post project review, internal and external.

Transfer the completed product to operations or to close a cancelled project once;

Project outcomes are accepted,

Project resources are released.

Stakeholder perceptions are measured and analysed.

Draft Stage Exception Plans if stage boundaries are not met.

The mission and activities described in this job description are not an exhaustive list of the day-to-day responsibilities of the job holder and are subject to change. They may be modified or complemented to reflect the company developments.

Desired Skills:

MS Project

Project Management

Project Planning

Microsoft Project

Managing Project Budgets

Risk Management

Stakeholder Management

Microsoft Excel

Software cycle

SDLC

Banking Systems

Payments

Software Development Projects

IT Development Projects

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

A global group and key player in the Central Banking space

