IT Service Delivery Manager

A well-reputed group in Midrand requires a Service Delivery Manager who is accountable for all IT service delivery within the company. Someone who can take care of the full scope, manage external stakeholders and contribute to the culture of the company and meeting deliverables in a meaningful way.

As all the delivery is performed by IT service Providers, it is essential that the Service Delivery Manager takes responsibility for ensuring that:

The service provider by all IT SPs is relevant to and fully meets with the organization’s needs.

The organization’s users understand the service level that they can expect.

The is strong ongoing engagement with all the IT SPs, and this engagement is surfacing, coherent and opt service delivery improvement plans.

The organization’s management understands the performance of all SPs against the agreed service level, as well as the status of all improvement plans.

In addition, the Service Delivery Manager needs to ensure that:

New services are fairly solicited – providing clear, standardized, written requirements to multiple potential vendors before selecting a chosen ITSP, and

ITSP invoices are timeously aided in accordance with agreed payment terms.



Minimum requirements:

Degree in computer science, information technology and or another related field.

(NQF Level: 7)

Must be proficient with business software like Viso and Excel.

Experience in customer service and leadership would be advantageous.

Responsibilities:

ITSP Management:

Coherently document all aspects of ITSP service delivery into a standard monthly reporting template.

Ensure that contracted services and service levels match or exceed those required by the organization’s business.

Regularly, (frequency as per need, but least quarterly) meet with all ITSP’s and review their performance, issues they face and opportunities that they suggest.

Develop a roadmap of improvements and drive agreed improvements to conclusion.

Ensure that ITSP invoices are timeously paid in accordance with agreed payment terms.

Ensure that all service provision is provided within all related legal acts.

Asset Management:

Identify and make an inventory of all IT equipment in use in the organization.

Ensure that all IT equipment is being adequately managed according to SLA (Service Level Agreement).

Ensure that there is a sound asset management policy in place (which includes desktops, laptops, servers, routers, Wi-Fi points, printers, firewalls, telephones, PABX, antivirus tool usage, access systems).

Ensure that all assets are replaced, maintained and managed in accordance with the Asset Management Policy.

Ensure that all viruses and malware are purged as/when discovered.

User Management:

Ensure that the process by which users need to request a service change log an issue or escalate an issue – is documented and simplified as far as possible.

Ensure that all the organization’s users understand the full suite of services that are available for IT, however, trigger these services and what the required lead time will be before receipt of the service.

Document and share user guides for IT asset usage as the need arises; this includes e-mail usage, telephone usage, and boardroom usage.

Ensure that IT Policies are shared and acknowledged by all users before they access the organization’s environment.

Ensure that the ‘Joiners and Leavers’ processes are well documented, effective and are performed as documented.

IT Service Management:

Ensure that there is a sound process for granting, changing, and revoking any /all user permissions across all the IT Infrastructure.

Ensure that this process is well understood by all role players and is functioning as designed.

Ensure that there is a sound functional process and system for office access in HO.

Ensure that there is a sound process for procurement, use, retirement and disposal of all hardware and software.

Act as the 2nd line of desktop support should the 1st line of support fail.

Administer 3G devices and mobile data management.

Oversee troubleshooting of issues and assist in the provision of timely resolution – identify root causes and resolve the root cause issues.

Work closely with ITSP’s to ensure that they use sound QA and DEV environments.

Business Management:

Sufficiently understand the business organization of the company together with its needs and strategy to determine appropriate services and service levels that will support the business.

Monthly share the actual service level attained against all service levels required – with senior management (in the SA Exco report). This covers at least: Firewalls, anti-virus, all key system backups, One drive utilization, Active Directory users, open incidents, desktop health, server health.

Budget management:

Capture all service delivery costs for anticipated service delivery (and improvements) into the annual budget.

Maintain a monthly running summary of service delivery costs against budget.

Report on Actuals vs Budget showing variance and variance reasons – for all IT Service delivery costs.

Identify opportunities to optimize IT Service delivery costs.

Risk Management:

Determine, regulate, and review all IT and Business threats that result from the companies’ IT assets and the use thereof.

Identify appropriate controls to adequately mitigate such threats.

Ensure that there are adequate control assurances being planned and done for all IT related threats.

Implement all audit findings that relate to IT service delivery.

Self-Development:

Identifies training/development needs and proactively selects effective solutions to address development gaps.

Ensures that a personal development plan is developed and implemented.

