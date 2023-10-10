Mteto Nyati steps up to Eskom chair

Mteto Nyati has taken over the at chair of the Eskom board.

This follows the resignation yester of Mpho Makwana, who will step down as chairperson and non-executive director of the board at the AGM scheduled for the end of October.

“I am grateful for the opportunity afforded me by the government of the Republic of South Africa to serve a second term as chairperson of the board of directors of Eskom,” says Makwana. “I wish Eskom and its people success and thank its committed stewards for their unstinting efforts to revive the utility.”

Gordhan comments: “We wish to thank Mr Makwana for his contribution during the most difficult time for Eskom. We wish him well in his future endeavours.

“Our efforts to stabilize Eskom and restructure it into three subsidiaries — generation, transmission, and distribution — remain on track. As government we are committed to ensuring that Eskom has the right skills, talent, and experience to support our pursuit of a more secure energy future for South Africans.”

Nyati, already a director of Eskom, has been MD of Microsoft South Africa and CEO of MTN and Altron, before joining the Eskom board.