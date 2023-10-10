Project Manager – Gauteng Centurion

Senior Project Manager – Pumping Solutions



Are you ready to take on a pivotal role with a global leader in Pumping Solutions? Our client, an established OEM and supplier in mining, industrial, and agriculture, is seeking a Senior Project Manager to redefine pumping solutions and build enduring partnerships.



Role Purpose: As a Senior Project Manager, you’ll spearhead the planning, execution, and successful delivery of multiple projects within the mining industry. Leveraging your engineering, project management, and mineral processing expertise, you will ensure projects are completed efficiently, on schedule, and within budget.

Areas of Responsibility:

Develop comprehensive project plans in collaboration with cross-functional teams. Project Execution: Lead teams to meet milestones and maintain quality standards.

Education, Knowledge, and Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering (Chemical, Metallurgical, Mechanical).

Project Management Professional (PMP) certification is a plus.

Minimum 6 years of relevant experience.

Proven track record managing multiple projects concurrently.

Strong leadership and team management skills.

Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills.

Willingness to travel to project sites globally.

Customer relationship management experience.

Successful project and client management history.

If you are ready to make a significant impact in the world of Pumping Solutions, please submit an updated copy of your CV.

Please note that only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

