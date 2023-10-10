Salesforce Solution Architect

As a Salesforce Solution Architect, you will be responsible for designing and overseeing the implementation of Salesforce solutions that align with our business goals and strategies. You will work closely with stakeholders, business analysts, developers, and administrators to create scalable, high-quality Salesforce solutions that drive business success.

Key Responsibilities:

Solution Design:

Collaborate with stakeholders to understand business requirements and translate them into Salesforce solutions.

Design scalable and efficient Salesforce architecture and data models.

Technical Leadership:

Provide technical leadership and guidance to development teams, ensuring adherence to best practices and standards.

Oversee the development of custom Salesforce solutions, including Apex code, Visualforce pages, and Lightning components.

Integration:

Design and implement integrations between Salesforce and other systems, both internal and external, using various integration tools and technologies.

Governance and Compliance:

Ensure that Salesforce solutions adhere to security, compliance, and data privacy standards.

Maintain documentation of architecture and design decisions.

Solution Testing and Optimization:

Collaborate with quality assurance teams to ensure the quality and reliability of Salesforce solutions.

Continuously optimize and improve existing Salesforce implementations.

User Training and Support:

Provide training and support to end-users and administrators on Salesforce functionality and best practices.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in a related field or equivalent work experience.

Salesforce Certified Application Architect or Salesforce Certified System Architect certification is preferred.

Proven experience as a Salesforce Solution Architect, with a strong understanding of Salesforce platform capabilities.

In-depth knowledge of Salesforce customization, configuration, and development, including Apex and Lightning components.

Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.

Strong project management and leadership skills.

Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams.

Familiarity with integration patterns and technologies.

Knowledge of security and compliance best practices in Salesforce.

Preferred Skills:

Experience with Salesforce CPQ, Service Cloud, or other Salesforce products.

Knowledge of Salesforce best practices in architecture and design.

Familiarity with Agile and Scrum methodologies.

Previous experience in a customer-facing role, providing technical consulting or advisory services.

Desired Skills:

Salesforce

Solution architect

Agile

