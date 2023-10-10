Scrum Master – Western Cape Foreshore

My client based in Cape Town/ Johannesburg is currently looking for a Scrum Master to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Manage sprint scope and timeline for a development squad

Prepare project plans and regularly update project baselines

Monitor and control project execution and schedule variances timeously

Plan Baseline sprint capacity and manage efficient utilization

Work with product owners to maintain the backlog, ensure it is DEEP, meets DOR for Sprint planning and define the scope for sprints

Develop and manage all aspects of project Risk, Issues and Dependencie

Help communicate the Product Owner’s wish list to the project team

Work with RTE to manage delivery

Facilitate scrum events (sprint planning, retrospective meetings, daily stand-ups) and other meetings as required

Facilitate internal communication and effective collaboration

Keep stakeholders, both from the customer and internal, up to date on progress

Prepare and present reports on progress and success

Resolve conflicts and remove obstacles to the team’s progress

Help teams implement changes effectively

Ensure deliverables are up to quality standards at the end of each sprint

Encourage self-organization within the team and empower team members to make important decisions, estimate work done and improve their collaboration on the project

Clearly monitor and report to Customer’s senior management on progress with respect to effort, cost and duration and key milestones

Experience

Scrum Certified. PMP advantageous

Relevant degree

6 years in an Agile environment

4 to 6 Previous years’ experience working in software development environment roles

Experience working for a software vendor

Jira

MS Project

Excel

Understanding of complex technical environments

Good customer management skills

Strong communication skills

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

SCRUM

PMP

Agile

Jira

MS Project

Excel

Learn more/Apply for this position