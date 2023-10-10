Scrum Master – Western Cape Foreshore

Oct 10, 2023

My client based in Cape Town/ Johannesburg is currently looking for a Scrum Master to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

  • Manage sprint scope and timeline for a development squad
  • Prepare project plans and regularly update project baselines
  • Monitor and control project execution and schedule variances timeously
  • Plan Baseline sprint capacity and manage efficient utilization
  • Work with product owners to maintain the backlog, ensure it is DEEP, meets DOR for Sprint planning and define the scope for sprints
  • Develop and manage all aspects of project Risk, Issues and Dependencie
  • Help communicate the Product Owner’s wish list to the project team
  • Work with RTE to manage delivery
  • Facilitate scrum events (sprint planning, retrospective meetings, daily stand-ups) and other meetings as required
  • Facilitate internal communication and effective collaboration
  • Keep stakeholders, both from the customer and internal, up to date on progress
  • Prepare and present reports on progress and success
  • Resolve conflicts and remove obstacles to the team’s progress
  • Help teams implement changes effectively
  • Ensure deliverables are up to quality standards at the end of each sprint
  • Encourage self-organization within the team and empower team members to make important decisions, estimate work done and improve their collaboration on the project
  • Clearly monitor and report to Customer’s senior management on progress with respect to effort, cost and duration and key milestones

Experience

  • Scrum Certified. PMP advantageous
  • Relevant degree
  • 6 years in an Agile environment
  • 4 to 6 Previous years’ experience working in software development environment roles
  • Experience working for a software vendor
  • Jira
  • MS Project
  • Excel
  • Understanding of complex technical environments
  • Good customer management skills
  • Strong communication skills

