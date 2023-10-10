Scrum Master – Western Cape Foreshore

My client based in Cape Town/ Johannesburg is currently looking for a Scrum Master to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Manage sprint scope and timeline for a development squad
- Prepare project plans and regularly update project baselines
- Monitor and control project execution and schedule variances timeously
- Plan Baseline sprint capacity and manage efficient utilization
- Work with product owners to maintain the backlog, ensure it is DEEP, meets DOR for Sprint planning and define the scope for sprints
- Develop and manage all aspects of project Risk, Issues and Dependencie
- Help communicate the Product Owner’s wish list to the project team
- Work with RTE to manage delivery
- Facilitate scrum events (sprint planning, retrospective meetings, daily stand-ups) and other meetings as required
- Facilitate internal communication and effective collaboration
- Keep stakeholders, both from the customer and internal, up to date on progress
- Prepare and present reports on progress and success
- Resolve conflicts and remove obstacles to the team’s progress
- Help teams implement changes effectively
- Ensure deliverables are up to quality standards at the end of each sprint
- Encourage self-organization within the team and empower team members to make important decisions, estimate work done and improve their collaboration on the project
- Clearly monitor and report to Customer’s senior management on progress with respect to effort, cost and duration and key milestones
Experience
- Scrum Certified. PMP advantageous
- Relevant degree
- 6 years in an Agile environment
- 4 to 6 Previous years’ experience working in software development environment roles
- Experience working for a software vendor
- Jira
- MS Project
- Excel
- Understanding of complex technical environments
- Good customer management skills
- Strong communication skills
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- SCRUM
- PMP
- Agile
- Jira
- MS Project
- Excel