Senior Python Developer (Kubernetes) (Remote) – Western Cape Beacon Valley

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding expertise of a forward-thinking Senior Python Developer with at least 6+ years suitable work experience is sought by a fast-paced Tech Company providing cutting-edge Data Security Solutions. Your core role will entail the design, development and maintenance of robust and scalable Python-based applications, tools, and frameworks that integrate Machine Learning models and algorithms. You will also utilise your expertise in PySpark to process and analyse large volumes of data while leveraging Kubernetes for container orchestration, deployment, and scaling of applications. Applicants will need a Master’s/Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Engineering or similar field with 6+ years’ proved work experience as a Python Dev with demonstrated expertise in developing Machine Learning solutions, including feature selection, model training, and evaluation. You must also be proficient with PySpark, Kubernetes, Scikit-learn, TensorFlow, PyTorch, SQL, T-SQL, AWS, Azure, CI/CD.

DUTIES:

Design, develop, and maintain robust and scalable Python-based applications, tools, and frameworks that integrate Machine Learning models and algorithms.

Collaborate with Data Scientists and Engineers to implement end-to-end Machine Learning pipelines, from data preprocessing and feature engineering to model training, evaluation, and deployment.

Utilise your expertise in PySpark to process and analyse large volumes of data efficiently and develop performant data pipelines.

Leverage Kubernetes for container orchestration, deployment, and scaling of applications.

Contribute to the architecture and design of data-driven solutions, ensuring they meet both functional and non-functional requirements.

Optimise and refactor existing code to enhance performance, maintainability, and reusability.

Stay current with the latest advancements in Machine Learning, Python development, big data technologies, Kubernetes, and apply this knowledge to enhance team capabilities.

Mentor and provide guidance to Junior Developers, assisting them in skill development and project execution.

Participate in code reviews, providing constructive feedback and ensuring adherence to coding standards.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Master’s or Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.

Experience/Skills –

Proven experience as a Python Developer with a strong understanding of Python programming concepts and best practices (6+ Years).

Demonstrated expertise in developing Machine Learning solutions, including feature selection, model training, and evaluation.

Hands-on experience with PySpark and the ability to develop efficient data processing pipelines.

Familiarity with distributed computing frameworks, big data technologies, and Kubernetes for container orchestration.

Proficiency in data manipulation libraries (e.g., Pandas, NumPy) and Machine Learning frameworks (e.g., Scikit-learn, TensorFlow, PyTorch).

Experience working in an Agile/Scrum development environment.

Required to have –

SQL (ANSI – preferably Microsoft T-SQL) experience including the ability to work with complex queries.

Dimensional Modelling (Kimble).

Solid knowledge of RDBMS architecture.

Solid knowledge of OLTP and OLAP concepts.

Good knowledge of data integration concepts (ETL / ELT).

Good knowledge of database management especially pertaining to permissions, schemas and performance tuning and quality assurance.

Good experience working with Azure Data Factory or SQL Server Integration Services.

Preferred to have –

Experience deploying Machine Learning models in production environments.

Knowledge of cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure) and continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines.

Advantageous –

Experience with Python/Scala.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to analyse complex technical issues.

Excellent communication skills and the ability to work collaboratively in cross-functional teams.

A proactive and self-driven attitude with a passion for staying updated with industry trends.

