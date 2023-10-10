Software Engineer at RecruiTech

An amazing opportunity for a Software Engineer. This fleet management solutions company is seeking a skilled Software Engineer to join their team at their Durban office or relocate to their office in Mauritius.
Responsibilities:
- Software development, enhancement and maintenance of:
- Web Applications
- Client Side (HTML, CSS, JavaiScript, jQuery, OpenLayers and other JavaScript APIs)
- Mobile web applications
- MySQL database management
- Stand-alone C++/C# /other applications and scripts
- Testing of newly developed software and product features
- Compiling documentation with any new developments
- Research into relevant subject areas to aid in developments and enhancements
- Other administrative duties added at management discretion
- Conduct satisfactory presentations as required by the company
- Continuous learning in relevant areas through available resources
Requirements:
- Age 30 +
- 6+ Years solid experience as a software developer
- Degree/Diploma or relevant IT qualification
