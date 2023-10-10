System Engineer

We have an opportunity for a System Solution Engineer for a company in the renewal energy space in Centurion, whom will be responsible for conducting research of residential PV market and providing solution of energy storage system.

Experience, knowledge and qualifications required for the role:

Bachelor or Master Degree in Engineering, EE, Mechanical Engineering or related fields.

Five (5) or more years of experience as a System Engineer in solar energy industry, residential energy related experience is a plus.

Technical knowledge and skills in PV and Electrical.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

You will be responsible for the following areas of work:

Conduct market research of station/photovoltaic/energy storage industry, and competitors, customers and products.

Collect information and conduct research of the application of residential PV storage system, and customer needs of system solution.

Build household panoramic system solutions according to customer needs.

Take responsibilities for system solution documentation; derive product requirements and support identifying and planning product through system solutions.

Familiar with photovoltaic and energy storage system design, material selection, electrical primary, electrical secondary, grid-connected access design.

Assist new product launch, sample cases, online and offline publicity and other activities.

Assist overseas pre-sales technical support to provide customers with competitive products and solutions.

Daily enabling work, including sales, customer or partner technical training preparation and assistance, and technical communication with headquarters RD team.

Desired Skills:

Complex Problem Solving

Judgment and Decision Making

Operations Monitoring

Systems Analysis

Operations Analysis

Quality Control Analysis

Critival Thinking

