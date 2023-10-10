Systems Engineer

Oct 10, 2023

This is a very technical, hands-on opportunity and the employee will be part of the HUB Infrastructure/OS Delivery team responsible for delivering advanced technical projects as part of a Paas (Platform as a Service) solution. Services include technologies related to infrastructure Server and FC Storage hardware, Network and FC switches, Network Load Balancers, Operating Systems, Virtualization and Backup and Recovery strategies.

Main Responsibilities

  • The Systems Engineer will be required to compile granular deployment plans containing step by step technical detail for change implementations.
  • Successful implementation of the self-compiled or alternate engineer compiled deployment plans.
  • The applicant will become involved in delivery & support of cutting-edge projects within the telecommunications industry and will assist within the team with the analysis and design of new and enhanced roll-outs of the latest PaaS / Cloud delivery solutions.
  • Implementation and Maintenance of existing and new monitoring and alerting tools to ensure our 24/7 standby personnel are informed of any alerts generated on customer sites.
  • The role also requires the applicant to become part of the 24/7 standby roster which is comprised of both the delivery and ops teams.

KPI’S

  • Projects
    o Ensuring project timelines are met
  • Change control
    o Ensuring deployment plans are submitted on time
    o Ensuring deployment plan implementation is completed correctly and on time
  • Task Tracking & SLA fulfilment
    o Maintain and resolve Service Desk tickets as per the designated priority assigned
  • Time logging
    o Ensuring all work log detail and time spent reflects correctly using Remedy, Jira, ManageEngine Service Desk
  • Personal Development
    o Ongoing training and certifications to be completed as per Personal Development Plan

Qualifications and Experience

  • Senior Certificate
  • Relevant IT Qualifications (Diploma or Degree)
  • Advanced *NIX (Linux / Unix) certification or relevant experience
  • *NIX scripting experience advantageous (bash / perl / python / etc)
  • Advanced VMWare VCP certification or relevant experience
  • Extensive experience within FC/SAN technologies (HP MSA / 3PAR / Brocade)
  • f5 Big-IP LTM certification or relevant experience
  • Fortigate firewall certification or relevant experience
  • HP network switch experience
  • Knowledge of backup technologies advantageous (Symantec / EMC / HP
  • Knowledge of Oracle ASM / RDBMS advantageous
  • Oracle EXADATA certification or relevant experience

Key competencies and skills

  • Excellent written and verbal communication
  • Creative approach to problem solving
  • Exposure to/understanding of GSM technologies

Desired Skills:

  • Linux
  • Vmware
  • Systems engineering
  • Engineering system development
  • Platform and systems
  • Integration issues
  • Fortigate firewall
  • Oracle EXADATA
  • Service desk
  • System Design

