Systems Engineer

This is a very technical, hands-on opportunity and the employee will be part of the HUB Infrastructure/OS Delivery team responsible for delivering advanced technical projects as part of a Paas (Platform as a Service) solution. Services include technologies related to infrastructure Server and FC Storage hardware, Network and FC switches, Network Load Balancers, Operating Systems, Virtualization and Backup and Recovery strategies.

Main Responsibilities

The Systems Engineer will be required to compile granular deployment plans containing step by step technical detail for change implementations.

Successful implementation of the self-compiled or alternate engineer compiled deployment plans.

The applicant will become involved in delivery & support of cutting-edge projects within the telecommunications industry and will assist within the team with the analysis and design of new and enhanced roll-outs of the latest PaaS / Cloud delivery solutions.

Implementation and Maintenance of existing and new monitoring and alerting tools to ensure our 24/7 standby personnel are informed of any alerts generated on customer sites.

The role also requires the applicant to become part of the 24/7 standby roster which is comprised of both the delivery and ops teams.

KPI’S

Projects

o Ensuring project timelines are met

o Ensuring deployment plans are submitted on time

o Ensuring deployment plan implementation is completed correctly and on time

o Maintain and resolve Service Desk tickets as per the designated priority assigned

o Ensuring all work log detail and time spent reflects correctly using Remedy, Jira, ManageEngine Service Desk

o Ongoing training and certifications to be completed as per Personal Development Plan

Qualifications and Experience

Senior Certificate

Relevant IT Qualifications (Diploma or Degree)

Advanced *NIX (Linux / Unix) certification or relevant experience

*NIX scripting experience advantageous (bash / perl / python / etc)

Advanced VMWare VCP certification or relevant experience

Extensive experience within FC/SAN technologies (HP MSA / 3PAR / Brocade)

f5 Big-IP LTM certification or relevant experience

Fortigate firewall certification or relevant experience

HP network switch experience

Knowledge of backup technologies advantageous (Symantec / EMC / HP

Knowledge of Oracle ASM / RDBMS advantageous

Oracle EXADATA certification or relevant experience

Key competencies and skills

Excellent written and verbal communication

Creative approach to problem solving

Exposure to/understanding of GSM technologies

Desired Skills:

Linux

Vmware

Systems engineering

Engineering system development

Platform and systems

Integration issues

Fortigate firewall

Oracle EXADATA

Service desk

System Design

