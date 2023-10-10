Systems Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

This is a very technical, hands-on opportunity and the employee will be part of the HUB Infrastructure/OS Delivery team responsible for delivering advanced technical projects as part of a Paas (Platform as a Service) solution. Services include technologies related to infrastructure Server and FC Storage hardware, Network and FC switches, Network Load Balancers, Operating Systems, Virtualization and Backup and Recovery strategies.
Main Responsibilities
- The Systems Engineer will be required to compile granular deployment plans containing step by step technical detail for change implementations.
- Successful implementation of the self-compiled or alternate engineer compiled deployment plans.
- The applicant will become involved in delivery & support of cutting-edge projects within the telecommunications industry and will assist within the team with the analysis and design of new and enhanced roll-outs of the latest PaaS / Cloud delivery solutions.
- Implementation and Maintenance of existing and new monitoring and alerting tools to ensure our 24/7 standby personnel are informed of any alerts generated on customer sites.
- The role also requires the applicant to become part of the 24/7 standby roster which is comprised of both the delivery and ops teams.
KPI’S
- Projects
o Ensuring project timelines are met
- Change control
o Ensuring deployment plans are submitted on time
o Ensuring deployment plan implementation is completed correctly and on time
- Task Tracking & SLA fulfilment
o Maintain and resolve Service Desk tickets as per the designated priority assigned
- Time logging
o Ensuring all work log detail and time spent reflects correctly using Remedy, Jira, ManageEngine Service Desk
- Personal Development
o Ongoing training and certifications to be completed as per Personal Development Plan
Qualifications and Experience
- Senior Certificate
- Relevant IT Qualifications (Diploma or Degree)
- Advanced *NIX (Linux / Unix) certification or relevant experience
- *NIX scripting experience advantageous (bash / perl / python / etc)
- Advanced VMWare VCP certification or relevant experience
- Extensive experience within FC/SAN technologies (HP MSA / 3PAR / Brocade)
- f5 Big-IP LTM certification or relevant experience
- Fortigate firewall certification or relevant experience
- HP network switch experience
- Knowledge of backup technologies advantageous (Symantec / EMC / HP
- Knowledge of Oracle ASM / RDBMS advantageous
- Oracle EXADATA certification or relevant experience
Key competencies and skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication
- Creative approach to problem solving
- Exposure to/understanding of GSM technologies
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- Vmware
- Systems engineering
- Engineering system development
- Platform and systems
- Integration issues
- Fortigate firewall
- Oracle EXADATA
- Service desk
- System Design