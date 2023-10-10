Systems Engineer (Linux/Windows) – Remote Remote

Role: Systems Engineer (Linux/Windows)
Location: Fourways
A leading IT Managed Services company who has been successfully running for over 30 years, is looking for a Systems Engineer (Linux/Windows) to join their amazing team!
You will have excellent troubleshooting skills, a high level understanding of IT infrastructure and have the ability to keep calm under pressure.
Role and experience required:
Assisting with Remote Support to an international client
Advanced troubleshooting
Assist with daily Server checks when assigned
Assist with Implementations when required
Assist with Standby when requested
Complete Daily Server Checks
Linux administration
Server Support and Virtualization (VmWare)
MS Office 365 administration
Networking support and implementation if required
Advanced Desktop support
IT Security: Sophos / Fortigate
MS Azure experience beneficial
Veeam backups
Must have own car and license
Qualifications/Certifications required:
MCSE
Linux certification advantageous
A+ N+
Fabulous career advancement opportunities if you prove yourself as this company is growing at tremendous rate. A supportive working environment with positive and friendly team members. This is an exciting space to be in for any Systems Engineer!
Salary is dependant on skills and expertise.
