Systems Support Engineer – Remote Remote

Role Description
- -The Systems Support Engineer is a key part of the company service framework providing end to end management of tickets and service requests reported by the customer.
- -Manage Tickets and Requests
- -Receive and record all calls from our customers
- -Provide initial assessment of all Tickets, attempt first time resolution, and /or escalation
- -Assist with customer onboarding projects and migrations
- -Monitor and escalate Tickets according to the customer’s SLA
- -Keep users informed on status and progress of their Tickets
- -Aid customer retention and satisfaction
- -Help to improve efficiency, processes, documentation, and automation.
Qualifications
- -Current Microsoft Certifications in either MS or AZ tracks.
Experience
- -5+ years’ experience in a customer facing IT support role. Previous MSP experience extremely valuable.
Technical skills
- -Strong knowledge and experience of Office 365 services including Exchange Online SharePoint, Teams and OneDrive.
- -Excellent technical troubleshooting capabilities including Windows OS and applications, email flow and routing, and Office 365 services. MacOS experience a plus.
- -Good working knowledge of networks, routing & switching
- -Powershell scripting and use for administration
Soft Skills
- -Customer focused, with an analytical approach with good questioning & listening skills
- -Excellent verbal and written communication skills suitable for an international audience
- -A confident team player with a positive can-do attitude
- -Fanatical attention to detail
- -An ability to learn quickly, and a willingness to study and obtain new certifications and skills (certification will be a KPI of the role)
- -Dependable, hardworking and self-motivated.
Desired Skills:
- MSP
- Office 365
- Exchange Online SharePoint
- MacOS
- networks
- routing & switching