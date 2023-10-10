Training reduces the cyber risk

Providing your employees with quality, consistent, and interactive cyber awareness training can reduce your organisation’s risk of cyberthreat by 70%.

According to recent research, while many organisations invest in hardware and software applications to protect their networks, many security incidents are caused by the actions of untrained employees.

Such research clearly demonstrates that a relatively low investment in cybersecurity awareness training can assist a company to significantly improve its defences, comments Isabel Adams, people anablement director at AVeS Cyber Security.

“Empowering your employees with the knowledge and skills as how to proactively respond to potential threats should be a critical element in your organisation’s cyber risk strategy, and a perfect opportunity to leverage their collective contribution to bolstering a company’s overall cybersecurity risk profile,” highlights Isabel.

This year marks 20 years of Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October. Organised by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCSA), 2023 looks back at progress made in security education and awareness and what gaps need to be plugged.

Originally started in 2004 by the US Department of Homeland Security, (National) Cyber Security Awareness Month is promoting the theme of ‘See Yourself in Cyber’ in 2023. The theme highlights the efforts of individuals, as well as the importance of addressing avoidable human error.

AVeS Cyber Security Awareness & Training Services empower end users to help protect their company’s data and assets. “If you instil a strong security culture, you can significantly lower your risk of being hit by ransomware and save substantial costs in the long run,” notes Isabel.

Cyber Awareness Month 2023 encourages both companies and individuals to follow four basic yet important steps to stay safe online:

* Secure your devices: Use strong passwords, enable multi-factor authentication, update your software, and install antivirus programs.

* Think before you click: Be wary of phishing emails, suspicious links, and fake websites. Verify the sender, check the URL, and do not open attachments or enter personal information unless you are sure it is safe.

* Protect your data: Backup your files, encrypt your devices, and use a VPN when connecting to public Wi-Fi. Do not share sensitive information online or on social media and delete or shred any documents you do not need.

* Report any incidents: If you notice any suspicious activity or become a victim of a cyberattack, report it to the authorities, your company, or the relevant platform.

“Even with the best firewall in place, it can take one wrong turn for a hacker to break into a company: one uninformed click on a phishing email, or one infected USB inserted into a Wi-Fi-connected computer,” cautions Adams. Although there are instances of employees maliciously stealing data from companies, a large number of security breaches are purely accidental and simply due to a lack of security threat awareness.”