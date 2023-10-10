User Experience Designer at Accenture

Key Responsibilities:

Experience Design. Information Architecture, Wireframing, User Flows (Happy Paths & Edge Cases). Working with Design Systems, Responsive Design, Prototyping & Documentation. Comfortable with doing research, able to work with Analytics, conducting Benchmarkings. Presentation skills. Basic UI knowledge. Engaged, collaborative and curious mindset. Very good communication and teamwork skills. Business fluent in German and English.

Qualifications

What skills & experience are we looking for?

Defining an MVP, KPIs and Metrics, Facilitation of Workshops, Design Thinking Basics, Moderating User Interviews, Basic development knowledge (HTML/CSS), UX writing, SAFe, Scrum, Agile design (Dev+Design collaboration), Working with Tickets, Planning & estimation, Automotive experience.

Personal Attributes:

Team player with the ability to work independently

Able to work in a fast-paced environment

Problem solver / solution driven: proposes solutions when faced with a challenge

Meticulous with attention to detail

Resilient

Proactive

Assertive

Empathetic

Reliable

Other: comfortable to work on-site when required

Why join us?

We are a top employer in South Africa with certified excellence in employee conditions

We offer a transparent, fast paced approach career progression, with a focus on your strengths and continuous coaching from senior colleagues

You will benefit from working alongside Accenture experts who are solving some of the biggest industry challenges with innovative thinking and pioneering tools

Flexible work arrangements and a range of benefits including competitive rewards

You will have access to state-of-the-art technology that will give you the opportunity to deepen your existing skills even as you help create the latest business trends

You will also have opportunities to make a difference to the communities in which we work and live

About The Employer:

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance public services-creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent and innovation led company with 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability.

We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes through our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Accenture Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients succeed and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at [URL Removed]

Accenture Song

Accenture Song is the leading digital transformation agency in the world that can deliver true end-to-end digital services.

Accenture Song is one of the most innovative and fastest growing [Email Address Removed]ining the feel of a start-up and the advantages of being a global player, Accenture Song truly has a diverse and multi-talented team. We are now strengthening our highly skilled team and are looking for people with management and technical expertise, and eagerness to develop and deliver digital solutions and transformation.

