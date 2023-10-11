Agile Project Manager II/III – Gauteng Midrand

Role Purpose:

To manage and deliver medium to large projects from commencement to completion within the scope, budget and time agreed in line with the business strategy. The Agile Project Manager will play an active role in providing mentorship and coaching on agile best practices to teams. The Project Manager will also ensure the team is working on the right tasks at the right time, working closely with the product manager to translate epics, stories, and other items on the sprint list into actionable tasks for the delivery team.

-SAFe certification and experience essential

-Project Management certification and experience essential

-AGILE Project Management experience essential

-Scrum Master certification and experience essential

-Jira, Confluence and Microsoft Project skills essential

-Financial Services experience preferred.

-EE candidates encouraged.

Qualifications:

-Advanced Certificate: Project Management

-Project Management Professional

Skills:

-Agile concepts

-Agile estimation and Prioritization

-Agile planning

-Agile Practices (Expert)

-Data analysis

-SAFE frameworks

-Information Technology concepts

-Project management principles and methodologies

-Microsoft Projects

-Project Resource Management

Desired Skills:

SAFe certification

PM Certificate

AGILE Project Management

scrum Master certification

Jira

Confluence and Microsoft Project

financial services prefered

