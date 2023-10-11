Business Analyst – Gauteng Faerie Glen

Oct 11, 2023

My client is searching for someone that can:

  • Write a Software Specifications Document
  • Can do UML modelling
  • Draw up Flow Charts
  • User requirements specifications Document
  • Work in Agile environment
  • Can present well and communicate with clients
  • Can retrieve requirements from clients and document the requirements
  • Someone that can assist with Requirements and Analysis part of the SDLC
  • Someone that can take ownership of their work.

Desired Skills:

  • Business analysis
  • UML
  • Flow chart
  • Software Specification Document

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

