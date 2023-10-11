Business Analyst (SAP BI and Analytics) (C955)

Our client, a medium sized IT company based in Somerset specialises in Business Intelligence, SAP software, Enterprise Performance Management, and related planning as well as reporting systems.

We currently are searching for an ambitious and dynamic Business Analyst in the SAP (Systems, Applications, and Products) and SAC (SAP Analytics Cloud) environments.

The ideal candidate will play a crucial role in bridging the gap between business needs and technical solutions by analysing business processes, identifying opportunities for improvement, and translating requirements into functional specifications. The Business Analyst will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, including IT, stakeholders, and end-users, to ensure the successful implementation and optimization of SAC and SAP solutions.

Key Responsibilities:

Requirements Gathering: Collaborate with stakeholders from various departments to elicit, document, and prioritize business requirements related to SAC and SAP solutions.

Business Process Analysis: Analyse existing business processes and workflows to identify inefficiencies, bottlenecks, and areas for optimization. Propose streamlined processes aligned with best practices.

Solution Design: Translate business requirements into detailed functional specifications and technical requirements for SAC and SAP implementations.

Collaborate with technical teams to ensure feasibility and alignment with the company’s technology landscape.

Data Analysis: Work with large datasets to extract meaningful insights, generate reports, and provide data-driven recommendations to support business decision-making processes.

Change Management: Assist in change management efforts by providing documentation, training materials, and user support to facilitate the adoption of new SAC and SAP solutions.

Testing and Quality Assurance: Develop and execute test plans to validate that the implemented solutions meet the specified requirements. Identify and address any defects or issues during the testing phase.

Project Coordination: Participate in project planning and execution activities, ensuring timely delivery of milestones and effective communication across teams.

Stakeholder Communication: Maintain clear and open lines of communication with business stakeholders, project managers, technical teams, and end-users to provide updates, gather feedback, and address concerns.

Continuous Improvement: Proactively identify opportunities to enhance the functionality, performance, and user experience of existing SAC and SAP solutions.

Documentation: Create comprehensive documentation including business requirements, process flows, use cases, and user guides to ensure effective knowledge transfer and system support.

Qualifications and Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in accountancy, Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field.

Strong understanding of SAP modules and SAC functionalities, including data modelling, reporting, and analytics.

Proficiency in data analysis, visualization, and reporting tools.

Familiarity with business process modelling techniques and methodologies.

Excellent communication skills, including the ability to communicate technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

Analytical mindset with a keen eye for detail and problem-solving capabilities.

Strong organizational and project management skills.

Ability to work both independently and collaboratively in a dynamic environment.

Experience with change management processes and user training is a plus.

Relevant SAP certifications are desirable but not mandatory.

Application response:

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Desired Skills:

Analytics

Business Intelligence

Business Modelling

Reporting

SAP

Visualizing

Learn more/Apply for this position