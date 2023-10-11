Business System Analyst

Calling all business analysts!!
Are you a meticulous and data-driven problem-solver with a keen eye for uncovering insights that drive business success? Do you possess a passion for translating complex data into actionable strategies? If so, we invite you to join our dynamic team as a Business Analyst. We are seeking a talented and motivated individual to play a pivotal role in our organization, where your analytical prowess and strategic thinking will be integral to our growth and success.
Minimum requirement
- Applicable tertiary qualification.
- Min 3 years’ experience, preferably in the fruit or agricultural industry.
- Intermediate SQL knowledge.
- Proficient in Microsoft 365 tools and applications.
- Financial and Operational ERP system knowledge would be advantageous.
Responsibilities
- Analysis of business processes and applications.
- Operational systems support and training of users.
- Management of data integrity.
- Project management.
- Business application development.
- Management of system changes and enhancements.
Desired Skills:
- business analyst
- systems analyst
- data
- SQL
- ERP systems