Business System Analyst

Calling all business analysts!!

Are you a meticulous and data-driven problem-solver with a keen eye for uncovering insights that drive business success? Do you possess a passion for translating complex data into actionable strategies? If so, we invite you to join our dynamic team as a Business Analyst. We are seeking a talented and motivated individual to play a pivotal role in our organization, where your analytical prowess and strategic thinking will be integral to our growth and success.

Minimum requirement

Applicable tertiary qualification.

Min 3 years’ experience, preferably in the fruit or agricultural industry.

Intermediate SQL knowledge.

Proficient in Microsoft 365 tools and applications.

Financial and Operational ERP system knowledge would be advantageous.

Responsibilities

Analysis of business processes and applications.

Operational systems support and training of users.

Management of data integrity.

Project management.

Business application development.

Management of system changes and enhancements.

Desired Skills:

business analyst

systems analyst

data

SQL

ERP systems

