Business System Analyst – Western Cape Oakdale

Oct 11, 2023

Calling all business analysts!!
Are you a meticulous and data-driven problem-solver with a keen eye for uncovering insights that drive business success? Do you possess a passion for translating complex data into actionable strategies? If so, we invite you to join our dynamic team as a Business Analyst. We are seeking a talented and motivated individual to play a pivotal role in our organization, where your analytical prowess and strategic thinking will be integral to our growth and success.
Minimum requirement

  • Applicable tertiary qualification.
  • Min 3 years’ experience, preferably in the fruit or agricultural industry.
  • Intermediate SQL knowledge.
  • Proficient in Microsoft 365 tools and applications.
  • Financial and Operational ERP system knowledge would be advantageous.

Responsibilities

  • Analysis of business processes and applications.
  • Operational systems support and training of users.
  • Management of data integrity.
  • Project management.
  • Business application development.
  • Management of system changes and enhancements.

Desired Skills:

  • business analyst
  • systems analyst
  • data
  • SQL
  • ERP systems

Learn more/Apply for this position