Embedded Software Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Engineering Design company based in Centurion has a 12 month contract role for an Embedded Developer with specialization in control Systems

Job title:

Software Engineer/ Developer (specializing in Control Systems)

Division/Department:

Electronic Design/ Embedded Software

Reports to:

Head of Electronic Design/ Embedded Software

Education and Experience Requirements:

Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics or Computer Engineering – specializing in Control Systems and Embedded Software (Motor control.)

Thorough understanding and experience of writing embedded software.

FPGA programming using Verilog/ System Verilog.

Design simulations Skills using Matlab or Similar software.

5 years experience.

Project Management experience/knowledge.

Libre/Microsoft Office experience/knowledge.



Duties and Responsibilities:

1. System design and simulation of systems such as servo drives.

2. Design and develop embedded software and firmware (Verilog) for systems designed in (1.)

3. Define the requirements and document for systems designed.

4. Selection of brush-less/brushed motors.

5. Testing and analysis of test results to verify performance.

6. Interacting with clients during all phases of the development life cycle.

7. Control systems simulations.

Contact me at the details listed below.

Thank you,

Theresa Steenkamp

Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions

[Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Control systems

Embedded Software

FPGA Simulations

Design Simulations

Matlab

Verilog

