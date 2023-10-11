ERP System Software Assistant (East Rand) – Gauteng Johannesburg

ERP System Software Assistant URGENTLY required for a automotive company in East Rand. Must know how to use SAP, Evolve and Xperteck. Must have Diploma/ Certificate in information Technology. Must have experience in supporting and maintaining computer systems. Must have experience in database systems, reporting and query tools. Email CV plus Payslip ASAP.

Desired Skills:

Software Support

1st/2nd Level Support

Database Systems

