Flutter Developer

An international fintech company is looking for a Flutter Developer. This opportunity is fully remote and pays in USD.

A leading fintech company specializing in wallet solutions and currency exchange with their flagship product designed to streamline financial transactions and offer a secure, efficient experience to users.

As a Flutter Developer you will be responsible for both front-end and back-end development of the flagship product’s APP. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and roll out new features and improvements.

Responsibilities:

Develop high-quality, reusable, and reliable Flutter code.

Work on both front-end and back-end modules of the Volta Wallet application.

Collaborate with the product team to define app features.

Ensure performance, quality, and responsiveness of the application.

Identify and solve bottlenecks and fix bugs.

Assist with the integration of cloud services, specifically Firebase.

Implement state management solutions using flutter_bloc.

Utilize the get_it package for dependency injection.

Requirements:

Minimum 2 years of experience in Flutter development.

Proficient in Firebase services, including Firestore, Firebase Auth, and Cloud Functions.

Hands-on experience with flutter_bloc for state management.

Familiarity with get_it for dependency injection.

Strong understanding of both front-end and back-end technologies.

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Good understanding of UI/UX principles.

Excellent communication skills.

Benefits:

Remote work flexibility.

Opportunity to work on a cutting-edge fintech product.

Collaborative and supportive work environment

NOTE – We ONLY accept online applications. We do not consider direct applications via Whatsapp or email. SALARY DISCLAIMER: The advertised salary range is merely a guideline to attract a range potentially suitable candidates to the advertised position. This doesn’t automatically mean that a successful candidate can claim an offer for the maximum advertised salary. It is the prerogative of the future employer to offer a candidate a market related remuneration package in line with the candidate’s qualifications, skills and level of experience

Desired Skills:

Flutter

UI/UX

Mobile Developer

