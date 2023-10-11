Flutter Developer – Remote Remote

An international fintech company is looking for a Flutter Developer. This opportunity is fully remote and pays in USD.
A leading fintech company specializing in wallet solutions and currency exchange with their flagship product designed to streamline financial transactions and offer a secure, efficient experience to users.
As a Flutter Developer you will be responsible for both front-end and back-end development of the flagship product’s APP. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and roll out new features and improvements.

Responsibilities:

  • Develop high-quality, reusable, and reliable Flutter code.
  • Work on both front-end and back-end modules of the Volta Wallet application.
  • Collaborate with the product team to define app features.
  • Ensure performance, quality, and responsiveness of the application.
  • Identify and solve bottlenecks and fix bugs.
  • Assist with the integration of cloud services, specifically Firebase.
  • Implement state management solutions using flutter_bloc.
  • Utilize the get_it package for dependency injection.

Requirements:

  • Minimum 2 years of experience in Flutter development.
  • Proficient in Firebase services, including Firestore, Firebase Auth, and Cloud Functions.
  • Hands-on experience with flutter_bloc for state management.
  • Familiarity with get_it for dependency injection.
  • Strong understanding of both front-end and back-end technologies.
  • Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
  • Good understanding of UI/UX principles.
  • Excellent communication skills.

Benefits:

  • Remote work flexibility.
  • Opportunity to work on a cutting-edge fintech product.
  • Collaborative and supportive work environment

NOTE – We ONLY accept online applications. We do not consider direct applications via Whatsapp or email. SALARY DISCLAIMER: The advertised salary range is merely a guideline to attract a range potentially suitable candidates to the advertised position. This doesn’t automatically mean that a successful candidate can claim an offer for the maximum advertised salary. It is the prerogative of the future employer to offer a candidate a market related remuneration package in line with the candidate’s qualifications, skills and level of experience

Desired Skills:

  • Flutter
  • UI/UX
  • Mobile Developer

