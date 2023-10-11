Flutter Developer – Remote Remote

An international fintech company is looking for a Flutter Developer. This opportunity is fully remote and pays in USD.
A leading fintech company specializing in wallet solutions and currency exchange with their flagship product designed to streamline financial transactions and offer a secure, efficient experience to users.
As a Flutter Developer you will be responsible for both front-end and back-end development of the flagship product’s APP. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and roll out new features and improvements.
Responsibilities:
- Develop high-quality, reusable, and reliable Flutter code.
- Work on both front-end and back-end modules of the Volta Wallet application.
- Collaborate with the product team to define app features.
- Ensure performance, quality, and responsiveness of the application.
- Identify and solve bottlenecks and fix bugs.
- Assist with the integration of cloud services, specifically Firebase.
- Implement state management solutions using flutter_bloc.
- Utilize the get_it package for dependency injection.
Requirements:
- Minimum 2 years of experience in Flutter development.
- Proficient in Firebase services, including Firestore, Firebase Auth, and Cloud Functions.
- Hands-on experience with flutter_bloc for state management.
- Familiarity with get_it for dependency injection.
- Strong understanding of both front-end and back-end technologies.
- Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
- Good understanding of UI/UX principles.
- Excellent communication skills.
Benefits:
- Remote work flexibility.
- Opportunity to work on a cutting-edge fintech product.
- Collaborative and supportive work environment
Desired Skills:
- Flutter
- UI/UX
- Mobile Developer