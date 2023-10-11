Intel Arc A580 graphics available worldwide

Intel Arc A580 desktop graphics is immediately available worldwide from partners.

The new product fills the middle of the Intel Arc discrete graphics product stack for gamers and creators, delivering advanced gaming performance at 1080p high settings on popular modern games, high frame rates on esports titles and a comprehensive set of media capabilities.

Intel Arc A580 graphics represents a compelling new offering in the segment delivering the modern features of the Arc GPU family to mainstream gamers and creators at a competitive price. Powerful gaming features such as Intel XeSS and ray tracing take the gaming experience further, enabling better performance at higher resolutions and hyper realistic visuals.

At 512Gbps, more than double the memory bandwidth of the closest competitors1, Intel Arc A580-based add-in cards are equipped to smoothly run modern games. They also have comprehensive media support including dual hardware-accelerated AV1 decode and encode engines, so creators can work with the codec of their choice.

Built-in Intel X Matrix Extensions (Intel XMX) AI engines not only drive Intel XSS, an AI-based upscaling technology, but also provide great performance in other AI workloads, such as generative ones using models such as Stable Diffusion.