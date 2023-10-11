Our client is looking to bring on board a Junior Data Scientist to join their dynamic team in Johannesburg.
Role Overview:
This position is for a Junior Data Scientist in the Predictive Data Science team with the individual’s focus being on the Auto business. The successful candidate will be responsible for contributing to a range of projects and various efforts within the team.
Role Requirements:
- BCom/BSc Honours/MCom/MSc in Statistcs, Mathematics or Computer Science preferred
- 1 – 2 Years relevant experience
- Above average ability to work with, analyse, interpret, and report on data
Knowledge of statistical concepts and techniques as well as practical application of these techniques
- SAS Base, R, Python, Power BI & SQL (SSMS) experience
- Proficient in Microsoft Office suite (Advanced Excel preferred)
- Ability to adapt to programming environments based on the project at hand
- Professional approach to report writing, documentation and other written communications
- Familiarity with Agile concepts and their application in a Data Science environment
Should this fit your skill-set, please apply via this job Ad.
Desired Skills:
- Python
- R
- SQL