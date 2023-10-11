Junior Data Scientist – Gauteng Johannesburg

Oct 11, 2023

Our client is looking to bring on board a Junior Data Scientist to join their dynamic team in Johannesburg.

Role Overview:

This position is for a Junior Data Scientist in the Predictive Data Science team with the individual’s focus being on the Auto business. The successful candidate will be responsible for contributing to a range of projects and various efforts within the team.

Role Requirements:

  • BCom/BSc Honours/MCom/MSc in Statistcs, Mathematics or Computer Science preferred
  • 1 – 2 Years relevant experience
  • Above average ability to work with, analyse, interpret, and report on data
    Knowledge of statistical concepts and techniques as well as practical application of these techniques
  • SAS Base, R, Python, Power BI & SQL (SSMS) experience
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office suite (Advanced Excel preferred)
  • Ability to adapt to programming environments based on the project at hand
  • Professional approach to report writing, documentation and other written communications
  • Familiarity with Agile concepts and their application in a Data Science environment

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • R
  • SQL

