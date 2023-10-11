Junior Data Scientist – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is looking to bring on board a Junior Data Scientist to join their dynamic team in Johannesburg.

Role Overview:

This position is for a Junior Data Scientist in the Predictive Data Science team with the individual’s focus being on the Auto business. The successful candidate will be responsible for contributing to a range of projects and various efforts within the team.

Role Requirements:

BCom/BSc Honours/MCom/MSc in Statistcs, Mathematics or Computer Science preferred

1 – 2 Years relevant experience

Above average ability to work with, analyse, interpret, and report on data

Knowledge of statistical concepts and techniques as well as practical application of these techniques

Knowledge of statistical concepts and techniques as well as practical application of these techniques SAS Base, R, Python, Power BI & SQL (SSMS) experience

Proficient in Microsoft Office suite (Advanced Excel preferred)

Ability to adapt to programming environments based on the project at hand

Professional approach to report writing, documentation and other written communications

Familiarity with Agile concepts and their application in a Data Science environment

Should this fit your skill-set, please apply via this job Ad.

Desired Skills:

Python

R

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position