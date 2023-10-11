Network Administrators x2 at Leza – Legalwise – Gauteng Roodepoort

Purpose of the Role:

The purpose of this role is to fulfil a specialist function in respect of rendering first class IT hardware and software support and services throughout the LEZA group.

You will be responsible for:

– Efficiently and timeously attending to customer queries and resolving customer complaints in line with business requirements

– Network management and high-level uptime

– User management

– Group Policy management

– Paper reduction software management and reports

– Interacting with managers on paper usage reports

– Assisting with creation of new users and terminations

– Setup new phones and equipment, taking no longer than 2 hours per device, following checklist and shipping out

– Rebuilding existing phones, and returning the same day, setup back once back onsite

– Active Directory management, New users and Emails

– Quality control

– Network, PABX, Phone – Diagnosis, trouble shooting and general assistance

– Service packs/updates, Public Holidays and special configurations

– Papercut management and reports

– Antivirus Management

– All calls must be logged & Logging calls for new users

– User management, password reset for correct user, etc.

– Escalating all unresolved calls/problems to support manager if still unresolved

– Onsite support within SLA 2 days (standard calls) and urgent calls as and when they come in

– Staff movements and assistance

– Mimecast management

– Netskope Management

– Maintenance tasks (Health management, etc.)

– Time management which is in line with company policies

Qualifications and Experience Required:

– Completed Matric/Grade 12 or equivalent

– A+ Computer Certification essential, N+ or other will be advantageous

– Minimum of 5 years’ experience in IT support, with primary focus on Network management

– Must speak English fluently

– Ability to speak one other official African language advantageous

– Must have ESET experience

– Must have Asterisk/FreePBX Experience

– Papercut experience will be advantageous

– Netskope will be advantageous

– Must have Mimecast experience

Skills and Competencies Required:

– Have onsite and remote support skills

– User creation and email creation

– Microsoft AD and GP advanced knowledge

– High level support

– Proven ability to find fixes for new/unknown problems

– Ability to create SOP’s

– Antivirus management

– Ability to implement new technology

– Sip trunks knowledge

– Call flow planning

– MPLS understanding and connectivity

– MFD support

– Paper usage reduction software knowledge will be an advantage

– Think on your feet, hands on and be willing to assist and learn new technology

– Must be willing to travel to various branches to provide IT support

Other Requirements:

– Valid driver’s license and own reliable transport essential

– Must relocate on own cost

– ITC/criminal check will be a requirement

– Applicable Psychometric assessment/s will be a requirement

LEZA is committed to protecting your privacy. Your information will be used properly, lawfully, securely and transparently for the purpose of recruitment processes. LEZA has implemented appropriate technical and organisational information security measures to help keep your information secure, accurate and current.

Preference will be given to Internal Applicants with the relevant qualifications and experience. Please note that LEZA applies all recruitment and selection processes to the requirements of the EE plan and is committed to transformation.

If you have not received feedback from us within two weeks of submitting your application, please consider it unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Antivirus Management

Papercut Experience

ESET Experience

Asterisk/FreePBX Experience

Mimecast Experience

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Our Commitment to our Champions

Our Champions work for a common purpose: to empower affordable and timeous access to justice through which individuals can enforce and defend their legal rights. Our Champions are integral to delivering on our brand purpose, and we constantly seek to grow our circle of Champions to enable us to expand our circles of influence. What is important to us is that our Champions feel connected with our purpose, are committed to our vision, feel empowered and recognised. We are thus focused on building people-centered strategies and practices and providing career development opportunities to enable our people to reach their full potential, both professionally and personally. As a result of our focused efforts in this regard, LegalWise has been certified as a Top Employer by the Top Employer Institute for 2023.

Learn more/Apply for this position