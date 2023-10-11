Power Procurement Project Manager at NRF National Research Foundation – Western Cape Observatory

Postion Summary:

The SKA-Mid Power Project Manager will manage the procurement and delivery of the Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) for the SKA-Mid telescope. The PPA will need to meet the technical requirements set by the Observatory, which requires the appointee to work closely with the Observatory Power Engineer and Electrical Engineer. Delivery of power for the Observatory is a function of the Operations group. This role will be part of the Operations team with the SKA-Mid Telescope Director as the reporting manager and the SKA-Mid Head of Engineering Operations as the line manager. The role will also be part of the SKAO Project Management Group, which holds the project management and control expertise within the Observatory. During construction, the Project Managers procure and deliver their assigned parts of the SKA-Mid and SKA-Low telescope facilities by managing a portfolio of contracts and work packages. The Project Managers form the primary managerial link between SKAO as the client and the selected contractors and are responsible for delivery of their scope within the agreed budget and schedule, managing change, risks and issues and performing regular reporting and variance analysis. Within the SKA Observatory, the successful applicant will work closely with other project managers, the project control team, procurement specialists, operations staff and the site management team. The SKA-Mid Power Procurement Project Manager Power will lead and co-ordinate efforts across the organisation to procure the delivery of the PPA, and then advise and support the contractors. They will ensure that the deliverables from these contracts and the work of the internal team are integrated into the project level tools and systems.

Key Responsibilities:

Manage the procurement of power supply contracts for SKA-Mid, complying with relevant legislation, policies and frameworks

Conduct rigorous tender evaluation and selection processes, complying with organisational policies to select suppliers which best meet the requirements of the project and organisation

Manage the contracts through to successful completion, forming the primary link between SKAO and the contractors

Manage the contractor reporting relationship to ensure maintenance of data integrity

This may include active steps to look ahead to proactively manage progress against schedule, budget and earned value, acting in accordance with the terms of the contract

Program/Project Management Plans resulting in resourced, approved projects consistent with SKAO’s overall strategy

Coordinate input from stakeholders across the Observatory, overseeing and integrating multiple activities

Build good working relationships with internal and external stakeholders to gain buy-in, deliver assigned contracts and support effective collaboration

Assess safety, environmental, reputational, and financial risks associated with the portfolio, recommend corrective actions and report to senior management to ensure risks are understood and appropriate action is taken

Provide specialist advice to senior management and senior project leaders to support change and successfully deliver overall project performance

Monitor and report on financial, schedule and technical status of the program

Ultimately responsible for managing the schedule and budget for programs with the assistance of the PMO

Minimum Qualification:

Bachelors Degree / Advanced Diploma / NQF 7

Minimum Experience:

5-9 years

BSc

/B

Eng Degree (+9 years’ experience) in electronics/electrical/mechanical engineering or similar equivalent relevant Masters’ Degree (+7 years’ experience) in electronics/electrical/mechanical engineering or similar equivalent relevant Ph

D Degree (+5 years’ experience) in electronics/electrical/mechanical engineering or similar equivalent relevant ANDPMP (or equivalent); OR Business Qualification (like MBA);AND Must be registered or eligible for registration with ECSA as a professional engineer or technologist

Experience:

Proven experience in the project management and delivery of contracts from tender to completion within a large/complex construction project

Knowledge:

Knowledge of and experience in power generation and distribution

Project and Program Management Government procurement processes Supplier Management ISO9001 Quality System Knowledge of national and international standard where applicable Work methods, designs, policies and processes related to their program Systems Engineering best practices

Additional Notes:

Related Skills:Establish and manage a team (through negotiation with functional managers) that will be able to deliver on projects under their controlExercise within their program a degree of independent professional responsibility and discretionManage multi-disciplinary projectsMonitor and report on financial, schedule and technical status of their ProgramsBudget for projects under their programs and monitor and control of expenditure against allocated budgetsManage deliverablesSet quality and professional standards and ensure quality assurance is maintained on their programsFacilitate effective communication and work flow both internally and externallyHandle multiple tasksCommunicate effectively in English (both written and verbally) Competency Requirements: Extreme Importance (Essential):Teamwork and Collaboration: Cooperates with others to achieve organisational objectives and may share team resources in order to do this. Collaborates with other teams as well as industry [URL Removed] and Communication: Identifies critical stakeholders and influences them via an influential third party, for example through an established network, to gain support for sometimes contentious, proposals / ideas. Resource Management/Leadership: Sets up and maintains effective and efficient work teams and manages performance and resources, to achieve objectives. Chooses appropriate management strategies and communication styles to maintain high levels of motivation and productivity. Gives feedback for development purposes and provides support and direction for improvement. Judgement and Problem Solving: Anticipates and manages problems in ambiguous situations. Develops and selects an appropriate course of action and provides for contingencies. Evaluates, interprets and integrates complex bodies of information and draws logical conclusions, synthesises proposals and defends options with reasoned arguments. Independence: Assesses the risk and opportunity of identified strategies, options and actions. Overcomes problems and setbacks in achieving goals. Invariably includes consideration of value-added future impact on bottom line when determining the optimal and efficient use of [URL Removed] Demonstrates flexibility in thinking and adapts to and manages the increasing rate of organisational change by adjusting strategies, goals and [URL Removed] Importance (Desirable):Government certificate of competency – desirable ProactivenessStrong leadership qualitiesOrganised and systematic way of workingDocumentation rigour, quality and maintaining configuration Adherence to development processes and quality systemsPlanning and time managementDisplay problem-solving skillsDisplay excellent interpersonal skillsWork independently as well as in a team environmentStrategic thinkingOrganisational ValuesThe SKA-Mid Power Procurement Project Engineer will be expected to demonstrate the SARAO and SKAO’s values, and to work actively to instil those behaviours in all SKA-Mid staff in South [URL Removed] values are:Diversity and Inclusion ExcellenceCollaborationCreativity and InnovationSustainabilitySARAO’s values are:Passion for ExcellenceWorld-class servicePeople-centredRespectIntegrity and EthicsAccountabilityBoth SARAO and SKAO value and respect difference and are committed to building an inclusive culture by creating an environment where you can balance a successful career with your commitments and interests outside of work. We believe that you will do your best at work if you have a work / life balance. Some roles lend themselves to flexible options more than others, so if this is important to you, please raise this during your interview, as we are open to discussing flexible working opportunities during the hiring [URL Removed] NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal. Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position. The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

Desired Skills:

Skilled in applied field of position

Knowledge to be relevant

Responsible in performing duties

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) (wwww.nrf.ac.za) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities. The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) (www.sarao.ac.za) spearheads South Africa’s activities in the Square Kilometre Array Radio Telescope, commonly known as the SKA, in engineering, science and construction. SARAO is a National Facility managed by the National Research Foundation and incorporates radio astronomy instruments and programmes such as the MeerKAT in the Karoo, the Hartebeesthoek Radio Astronomy Observatory (HartRAO) in Gauteng, the African Very Long Baseline Interferometry (AVN) programme in nine African countries as well as the associated human capital development and commercialisation endeavours. The Square Kilometre Array Observatory (SKAO) (www.skao.int) is a next-generation global radio-astronomy facility that will revolutionise our understanding of the Universe and the laws of fundamental physics. It is one observatory with two telescopes – SKA-Mid in South Africa and SKA-Low in Western Australia. South Africa is a co-host member of the SKAO, an intergovernmental organisation headquartered at Jodrell Bank (near Manchester in the United Kingdom) responsible for SKAO construction and operations globally.

