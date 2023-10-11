Project Manager

Project Manager (Solar Industry – South Africa)

500k – 800k NEG.

The Project Manager is responsible for the direction, coordination, implementation, execution, control and completion of project, while remaining aligned with strategy, commitments and goals of the company

Requirements

Matric Certificate with a diploma or bachelor’s degree entry pass.

Higher Diploma/degree in engineering discipline with an additional qualification in project management course PMBOK / registered / eligible to be registered with PMI/PMSA as a PMP.

Experience in the technical field related to water, energy efficiency, thermal energy and or renewable energy (minimum 3 years’ experience).

Addition pm experience in the related fields/disciplines 3 years

Desired Skills:

Project manager

solar

renewable energy

PMP

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

