Project Manager

Oct 11, 2023

Our client in the Audio, Visual, Lighting Integration Industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Project Manager.

A wonderful career opportunity awaits you.
Requirements:

  • Management Skills.
  • Delegation Skills.
  • Admin Skills.
  • Computer Literacy (Microsoft Apps).
  • Driver’s License.
  • Communications Skills (Electronic and Oral).
  • Ability to work under Pressure.
  • Project Delivery awareness.
  • Problem Solving Skills.
  • Leadership Skills.
  • Technical Expertise.
  • Team building Skills.
  • Have Enthusiasm.
  • Have Integrity.
  • Well Organized.

Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:

  • Toolbox talk each morning with your team members. (Daily)
  • Ensure team members are punctual each morning and clocked in/out on telegram. (Daily)
  • Ensure all tools and ladder are inspected and in good order (Monthly).
  • Report any absentees in your team to the Project Director before 8:30am.
  • Vehicle Check and log Sheets to be submitted to the Project Director (Weekly).
  • Ensure that subordinates follow the chain of command.
  • Carry out instructions given by the Project Director

Tactical Work:

  • Install and connect cable, services, and equipment according to plans, standards and instructions issued.
  • Resolve minor field queries and challenges.
  • Report unresolved field issues to the Project Director daily.
  • Commissioning of equipment and systems installed on the project.
  • Take responsibility for the site.
  • Take responsibility for the stock and materials issued to the job by managing the resources for the project.
  • Fill in telegram clocking group accurately and daily.
  • Take responsibility for company tools and equipment and report shortcomings to the Project Director daily if needed.
  • Sign off all Handover Certificates and Documentation.
  • Report all Health and Safety incidents to your Project Director.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying you may assume that your application was unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Manager
  • Management Skills
  • Project Delivery awareness
  • Management
  • Technical Expertise
  • Audio
  • Visual

Learn more/Apply for this position