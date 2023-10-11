Project Manager

Our client in the Audio, Visual, Lighting Integration Industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Project Manager.



A wonderful career opportunity awaits you.

Requirements:

Management Skills.

Delegation Skills.

Admin Skills.

Computer Literacy (Microsoft Apps).

Driver’s License.

Communications Skills (Electronic and Oral).

Ability to work under Pressure.

Project Delivery awareness.

Problem Solving Skills.

Leadership Skills.

Technical Expertise.

Team building Skills.

Have Enthusiasm.

Have Integrity.

Well Organized.

Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:

Toolbox talk each morning with your team members. (Daily)

Ensure team members are punctual each morning and clocked in/out on telegram. (Daily)

Ensure all tools and ladder are inspected and in good order (Monthly).

Report any absentees in your team to the Project Director before 8:30am.

Vehicle Check and log Sheets to be submitted to the Project Director (Weekly).

Ensure that subordinates follow the chain of command.

Carry out instructions given by the Project Director

Tactical Work:

Install and connect cable, services, and equipment according to plans, standards and instructions issued.

Resolve minor field queries and challenges.

Report unresolved field issues to the Project Director daily.

Commissioning of equipment and systems installed on the project.

Take responsibility for the site.

Take responsibility for the stock and materials issued to the job by managing the resources for the project.

Fill in telegram clocking group accurately and daily.

Take responsibility for company tools and equipment and report shortcomings to the Project Director daily if needed.

Sign off all Handover Certificates and Documentation.

Report all Health and Safety incidents to your Project Director.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying you may assume that your application was unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Management Skills

Project Delivery awareness

Management

Technical Expertise

Audio

Visual

