Project Manager – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the Audio, Visual, Lighting Integration Industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Project Manager.
Requirements:
- Management Skills.
- Delegation Skills.
- Admin Skills.
- Computer Literacy (Microsoft Apps).
- Driver’s License.
- Communications Skills (Electronic and Oral).
- Ability to work under Pressure.
- Project Delivery awareness.
- Problem Solving Skills.
- Leadership Skills.
- Technical Expertise.
- Team building Skills.
- Have Enthusiasm.
- Have Integrity.
- Well Organized.
Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:
- Toolbox talk each morning with your team members. (Daily)
- Ensure team members are punctual each morning and clocked in/out on telegram. (Daily)
- Ensure all tools and ladder are inspected and in good order (Monthly).
- Report any absentees in your team to the Project Director before 8:30am.
- Vehicle Check and log Sheets to be submitted to the Project Director (Weekly).
- Ensure that subordinates follow the chain of command.
- Carry out instructions given by the Project Director
Tactical Work:
- Install and connect cable, services, and equipment according to plans, standards and instructions issued.
- Resolve minor field queries and challenges.
- Report unresolved field issues to the Project Director daily.
- Commissioning of equipment and systems installed on the project.
- Take responsibility for the site.
- Take responsibility for the stock and materials issued to the job by managing the resources for the project.
- Fill in telegram clocking group accurately and daily.
- Take responsibility for company tools and equipment and report shortcomings to the Project Director daily if needed.
- Sign off all Handover Certificates and Documentation.
- Report all Health and Safety incidents to your Project Director.
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- Management Skills
- Project Delivery awareness
- Management
- Technical Expertise
- Audio
- Visual