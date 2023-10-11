Scrum Master at Accenture

SCRUM MASTER

A leading Pan-African telecommunications company is launching a groundbreaking Software Engineering Centre of Excellence (COE); dedicated to building future-focused digital products designed to empower and revolutionize the continent. This is your opportunity to join an innovative team and grow your career at the forefront of technological advancement, as we accelerate towards a brighter, more connected future for Africa.

Role Summary

Guides and coaches the team on the agile framework, methodology and ceremonies. Helps to manage and optimise a continuous flow of work across the team

Responsibilities

Develop and coach an agile team on agile values & practices??

Facilitate team ceremonies??

Identify and remove impediments, prevent distractions; help the team continuously improve?

Facilitate discussion and conflict resolution?

Empower teams to self-organize?

Where required, set up and mobilise new teams and work with the client and other Accenture leads to set up lean-agile governance processes??

Where required, coach a struggling agile?team;?tailoring methods in a complex context as necessary?

Collaborate with other Agile Practitioners to improve the agile maturity of all agile teams??

Foster a growth mindset within the practise, contributing to learning materials, personal and team development?

Desired Skills:

Scrum Master

Agile

Scrum certifications

