Senior Business and Process Analyst at ALJ Recruitment

6/12-month contract (Subject to renewal/conversion to Perm)

The role entails:

Help the businesses to implement solutions in a cost-effective way by determining the

requirements of a project or program, and communicating them clearly to stakeholders, facilitators and partners.

Analyze by studying the needs, its business model, its workflows, and its technological systems. Making recommendations to Management that will improve business efficiency. Document requirements and solutions against best practices and frameworks.

Develop Business and Process COE

Build business and process analysis frameworks/practices

Establish COE

Develop and implement repository

Provide methodology to keep business rules updated at all times

Define and implement governance framework

Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing and analyzing data requirements

Develop business concepts, capabilities and organizational structures

As informed by business strategy – Identify and develop business processes and requirements

Highlight business rules, data and concepts.

Provide strategic and operational thinking that enables the group to focus on the big picture

Develop management and control systems and frameworks to ensure alignment between business capabilities and strategic goals

Conduct Business and Process analysis

Assess business holistically and development the business architecture

Develop and validate both current-state and future-state maps with cross-functional teams and/or customers

Distill large amounts of complex requirements and data from disparate sources, condense, simplify and clearly articulate the information for the purpose of problem solving

Define a set of KPIs that allow management to measure performance of the business as a whole

Document business requirements

Document business processes

Always challenge the status quo to obtain best outcomes

Eliciting requirements

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Prioritize requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups

Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving

Researching possible software solutions to increase work efficiency

Develop business data

Define business data architecture

Continuously refine data architecture

Cleary map data flows (current and future)

Build Capability for Business and Process Analysis

Provide the bridging between business strategy, enterprise architecture and business processes (implemented through systems, people and their individual job functions

Teach internal teams and countries on frameworks and capabilities

Provide services to internal teams and country / regional MAH businesses

Run improvement programmes and business cases

Prioritize and drive programmes

Implement and develop business cases to motivate imitative

Develop financial models to define business cases and track ROI

Qualifications

BCom Degree or equivalent qualification

Business and process analysis certification

Customer Experience knowledge and experience

Experience

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Business and Process Analysis

Experience with working with African markets would be an advantage

MultiChoice Product / Service knowledge an advantage

Excellent understanding of business and process design principles and methodologies and proven track record

Good overall experience in all areas of the MAH Business would be an advantage

Desired Skills:

business and process design principles and methodologies

Business and Process Analysis

Customer experience

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A broad-based multinational media group headquartered in South Africa and Dubai with principal operations in pay television and video entertainment

Learn more/Apply for this position