Senior Business and Process Analyst at ALJ Recruitment

6/12-month contract (Subject to renewal/conversion to Perm)
The role entails:
Help the businesses to implement solutions in a cost-effective way by determining the
requirements of a project or program, and communicating them clearly to stakeholders, facilitators and partners.
Analyze by studying the needs, its business model, its workflows, and its technological systems. Making recommendations to Management that will improve business efficiency. Document requirements and solutions against best practices and frameworks.
Develop Business and Process COE
- Build business and process analysis frameworks/practices
- Establish COE
- Develop and implement repository
- Provide methodology to keep business rules updated at all times
- Define and implement governance framework
- Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing and analyzing data requirements
Develop business concepts, capabilities and organizational structures
- As informed by business strategy – Identify and develop business processes and requirements
- Highlight business rules, data and concepts.
- Provide strategic and operational thinking that enables the group to focus on the big picture
- Develop management and control systems and frameworks to ensure alignment between business capabilities and strategic goals
Conduct Business and Process analysis
- Assess business holistically and development the business architecture
- Develop and validate both current-state and future-state maps with cross-functional teams and/or customers
- Distill large amounts of complex requirements and data from disparate sources, condense, simplify and clearly articulate the information for the purpose of problem solving
- Define a set of KPIs that allow management to measure performance of the business as a whole
- Document business requirements
- Document business processes
- Always challenge the status quo to obtain best outcomes
- Eliciting requirements
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Prioritize requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups
- Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving
- Researching possible software solutions to increase work efficiency
Develop business data
- Define business data architecture
- Continuously refine data architecture
- Cleary map data flows (current and future)
Build Capability for Business and Process Analysis
- Provide the bridging between business strategy, enterprise architecture and business processes (implemented through systems, people and their individual job functions
- Teach internal teams and countries on frameworks and capabilities
- Provide services to internal teams and country / regional MAH businesses
Run improvement programmes and business cases
- Prioritize and drive programmes
- Implement and develop business cases to motivate imitative
- Develop financial models to define business cases and track ROI
Qualifications
- BCom Degree or equivalent qualification
- Business and process analysis certification
- Customer Experience knowledge and experience
Experience
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Business and Process Analysis
-
Experience with working with African markets would be an advantage
-
MultiChoice Product / Service knowledge an advantage
-
Excellent understanding of business and process design principles and methodologies and proven track record
- Good overall experience in all areas of the MAH Business would be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- business and process design principles and methodologies
- Business and Process Analysis
- Customer experience
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A broad-based multinational media group headquartered in South Africa and Dubai with principal operations in pay television and video entertainment