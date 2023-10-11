Senior C# with REACT Developer – Remote Remote

Our client is seeking a highly skilled and experienced individual to join their team with a strong background in C# and React. With a minimum of 5-8 years’ experience in C# and 4-7 years’ experience in React, you will play a pivotal role in shaping their development efforts and driving innovation within their technology stack. If you are a passionate and seasoned professional looking for an exciting career opportunity, read on to learn more about this role and how you can contribute to their dynamic team.

We are seeking a Senior C# Developer for a established client located in Rand Park Ridge, Johannesburg. This is an on-site, permanent position offering a competitive salary ranging from 70K to 90K per month. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in C# and React with at least 5-8 years of experience in C# and 4-7 years in React. Managerial experience is advantageous. Additionally, expertise in PHP, coding, strong software development, JavaScript, SQL, Node.js, and office-based work is required for this role.

Desired Skills:

C#

react

development

senior C# developer

senior react developer

