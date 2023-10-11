Senior IT Technician

Our client in the finance/investment space is urgently looking to employ an experienced Senior IT Technician at their organization

Location: Cape Town, Western Cape

Job Purpose: To install and maintain company hardware, software, networks, and infrastructure to ensure business sustainability and good end-user experience

Requirements and Skills:

Degree in Information Technology or other relevant qualifications from industry recognised institute (A+, N+, MCSA, MCSE or similar highly valued)

2 – 5 years’ experience as a Desktop Support Technician, Network Support Technician, Systems Administrator, or similar role

Experience working with, configuring, and troubleshooting computer networks (TCP IP configuration, subnets, DNS, etc.)

Network security administration experience.

Experience dealing with internal customers and external suppliers.

Server management experience.

Software / QA testing experience advantageous.

Network monitoring (e.g., Zabbix)

Firewall management experience (e.g., FortiGate)

Experience installing, configuring, maintaining, and troubleshooting desktop and laptop computers and their operating systems and peripherals.

Active Directory, Azure AD, Server Management, and network security knowledge advantageous.

Responsibilities:

Ensure best practices are followed and that all software is safe and appropriately licensed.

Ensure the security and privacy of computers and network systems.

Monitor networks and hardware for unauthorized use.

Managing Domain Controller (Active Directory, certificate management, DNS, Azure AD Connect).

Monitoring and securing networks.

Managing Firewall IPsec tunnel and links.

Managing IT infrastructure projects.

Resolve hardware, software (including in-house), and network problems by working with end users, other technical personnel, and external service providers.

Install, maintain, optimise, and configure software, including Windows operating systems and settings.

Contribute to continuously improving processes, systems, knowledge base, and third-party relationships.

Document common problems on documentation solution.

Regular feedback to clients regarding service request status.

Provide technical support across the company, including remotely using Team Viewer, telephone, or Microsoft Teams.

Manage incidents end users raise and ensure all requests are logged, monitored, and tracked using the incident management system.

Desired Skills:

Zabbix

Fortigate

Azure AD

