Our client in the finance/investment space is urgently looking to employ an experienced Senior IT Technician at their organization
Location: Cape Town, Western Cape
Job Purpose: To install and maintain company hardware, software, networks, and infrastructure to ensure business sustainability and good end-user experience
Requirements and Skills:
- Degree in Information Technology or other relevant qualifications from industry recognised institute (A+, N+, MCSA, MCSE or similar highly valued)
- 2 – 5 years’ experience as a Desktop Support Technician, Network Support Technician, Systems Administrator, or similar role
- Experience working with, configuring, and troubleshooting computer networks (TCP IP configuration, subnets, DNS, etc.)
- Network security administration experience.
- Experience dealing with internal customers and external suppliers.
- Server management experience.
- Software / QA testing experience advantageous.
- Network monitoring (e.g., Zabbix)
- Firewall management experience (e.g., FortiGate)
- Experience installing, configuring, maintaining, and troubleshooting desktop and laptop computers and their operating systems and peripherals.
- Active Directory, Azure AD, Server Management, and network security knowledge advantageous.
Responsibilities:
- Ensure best practices are followed and that all software is safe and appropriately licensed.
- Ensure the security and privacy of computers and network systems.
- Monitor networks and hardware for unauthorized use.
- Managing Domain Controller (Active Directory, certificate management, DNS, Azure AD Connect).
- Monitoring and securing networks.
- Managing Firewall IPsec tunnel and links.
- Managing IT infrastructure projects.
- Resolve hardware, software (including in-house), and network problems by working with end users, other technical personnel, and external service providers.
- Install, maintain, optimise, and configure software, including Windows operating systems and settings.
- Contribute to continuously improving processes, systems, knowledge base, and third-party relationships.
- Document common problems on documentation solution.
- Regular feedback to clients regarding service request status.
- Provide technical support across the company, including remotely using Team Viewer, telephone, or Microsoft Teams.
- Manage incidents end users raise and ensure all requests are logged, monitored, and tracked using the incident management system.
Desired Skills:
- Zabbix
- Fortigate
- Azure AD