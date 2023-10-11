Senior IT Technician

Oct 11, 2023

Our client in the finance/investment space is urgently looking to employ an experienced Senior IT Technician at their organization
Our client in the finance/investment space is urgently looking to employ an experienced Senior IT Technician at their organization

Location: Cape Town, Western Cape

Job Purpose: To install and maintain company hardware, software, networks, and infrastructure to ensure business sustainability and good end-user experience

Requirements and Skills:

  • Degree in Information Technology or other relevant qualifications from industry recognised institute (A+, N+, MCSA, MCSE or similar highly valued)
  • 2 – 5 years’ experience as a Desktop Support Technician, Network Support Technician, Systems Administrator, or similar role
  • Experience working with, configuring, and troubleshooting computer networks (TCP IP configuration, subnets, DNS, etc.)
  • Network security administration experience.
  • Experience dealing with internal customers and external suppliers.
  • Server management experience.
  • Software / QA testing experience advantageous.
  • Network monitoring (e.g., Zabbix)
  • Firewall management experience (e.g., FortiGate)
  • Experience installing, configuring, maintaining, and troubleshooting desktop and laptop computers and their operating systems and peripherals.
  • Active Directory, Azure AD, Server Management, and network security knowledge advantageous.

Responsibilities:

  • Ensure best practices are followed and that all software is safe and appropriately licensed.
  • Ensure the security and privacy of computers and network systems.
  • Monitor networks and hardware for unauthorized use.
  • Managing Domain Controller (Active Directory, certificate management, DNS, Azure AD Connect).
  • Monitoring and securing networks.
  • Managing Firewall IPsec tunnel and links.
  • Managing IT infrastructure projects.
  • Resolve hardware, software (including in-house), and network problems by working with end users, other technical personnel, and external service providers.
  • Install, maintain, optimise, and configure software, including Windows operating systems and settings.
  • Contribute to continuously improving processes, systems, knowledge base, and third-party relationships.
  • Document common problems on documentation solution.
  • Regular feedback to clients regarding service request status.
  • Provide technical support across the company, including remotely using Team Viewer, telephone, or Microsoft Teams.
  • Manage incidents end users raise and ensure all requests are logged, monitored, and tracked using the incident management system.

Desired Skills:

  • Zabbix
  • Fortigate
  • Azure AD

Learn more/Apply for this position