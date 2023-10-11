Senior Java Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

We’re looking for a Senior Java Developer with a strong focus on Kotlin and Java development to join our dynamic team. If you have a passion for technology, a track record of excellence in software development, and are eager to work on cutting-edge projects, we’d love to have you on board.

What you will do:

Utilize your proven experience as a Senior Developer with a strong focus on Kotlin or Java development to design, develop, and maintain high-quality software solutions.

Work with JVM frameworks such as Spring Boot or Micronaut to create robust and scalable applications.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand and implement requirements, ensuring the delivery of efficient software solutions.

Develop and maintain SQL databases, with a focus on systems like MySQL or PostgreSQL.

Demonstrate proficiency in building RESTful APIs and integrating with third-party services.

Apply extensive experience with software design patterns, architectural principles, and best practices to create efficient and maintainable code.

Leverage your knowledge of containers and experience working with Docker to ensure the portability and scalability of our applications.

Utilize strong problem-solving skills to address technical challenges with a proactive attitude.

Demonstrate good communication skills, with the ability to explain complex technical concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Work within Agile/Scrum methodologies and collaborate effectively within cross-functional teams to achieve project goals.

Your expertise:

Proven experience as a Senior Developer with a strong focus on Kotlin or Java development.

Familiarity with JVM frameworks such as Spring Boot or Micronaut.

Experience working with SQL databases like MySQL or PostgreSQL.

Comprehensive knowledge of containers, including experience with Docker.

Extensive experience with software design patterns, architectural principles, and best practices.

Proficiency in building RESTful APIs and integrating with third-party services.

Solid understanding of object-oriented programming, data structures, and algorithms.

Familiarity with version control systems, preferably Git.

Strong problem-solving skills and a proactive attitude towards tackling challenges.

Good communication skills, with the ability to explain complex technical concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Experience with Agile/Scrum methodologies and a track record of successful collaboration in cross-functional teams.

Personal Attributes:

Excellent communication skills, motivational, and interpersonal skills.

Excellent technical, diagnostic, and troubleshooting skills.

Strong leadership and organizational abilities.

Build professional relationships with team and clients.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

