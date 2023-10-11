Responsibilities
- -Develop /Maintain /troubleshoot and optimize the network for users and suppliers.
- -Requires excellent problem-solving skills and thorough knowledge of network administration, architecture, security, and data protection.
- -Design and deploy functional networks (LAN, WLAN, WAN)
- -Configure and install switches, routers, Wi-Fi ap’s and other network devices (load balancers)
- -Configure and troubleshoot security devices (ASA, Firepower, ISE)
- -Monitor network performance and integrity
- -Troubleshooting network/application issues
- -Automate tasks and monitor their effectiveness.
- -Mentor team members on technical issues
- -Maintain complete technical documentation.
- -Suggest improvements to network performance, capacity, and scalability.
- -Knowledge of open-source a plus
Requirements and skills
- -Industry-related experience as a Senior Network Engineer or Network Administrator
- -Professional certification (e.g., CCNP, CCDP, CCIE)
- -Solid background in network administration and architecture
- -In-depth understanding of communication protocols (mainly TCP/IP) and routing protocols (e.g., BGP, OSPF)
- -Familiarity with access control models and network security
- -Knowledge of coding languages for scripting (e.g., Python)
- -Experience with network diagnostic, monitoring, and analysis tools
- -Solid understanding of Cisco network operating systems and products (Cisco IOS, Cisco NXOS, Cisco AirOS, Cisco ASA, Cisco Firepower)
- -Sharp troubleshooting skills
- -Ability to work independently.
- -Organizational and mentoring skills
Desired Skills:
- CCNP
- CCDP
- CCIE
- mainly TCP/IP
- routing protocols
- network security
- Python
- Cisco network operating systems