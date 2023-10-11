Senior Network Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

Oct 11, 2023

Responsibilities

  • -Develop /Maintain /troubleshoot and optimize the network for users and suppliers.
  • -Requires excellent problem-solving skills and thorough knowledge of network administration, architecture, security, and data protection.
  • -Design and deploy functional networks (LAN, WLAN, WAN)
  • -Configure and install switches, routers, Wi-Fi ap’s and other network devices (load balancers)
  • -Configure and troubleshoot security devices (ASA, Firepower, ISE)
  • -Monitor network performance and integrity
  • -Troubleshooting network/application issues
  • -Automate tasks and monitor their effectiveness.
  • -Mentor team members on technical issues
  • -Maintain complete technical documentation.
  • -Suggest improvements to network performance, capacity, and scalability.
  • -Knowledge of open-source a plus

Requirements and skills

  • -Industry-related experience as a Senior Network Engineer or Network Administrator
  • -Professional certification (e.g., CCNP, CCDP, CCIE)
  • -Solid background in network administration and architecture
  • -In-depth understanding of communication protocols (mainly TCP/IP) and routing protocols (e.g., BGP, OSPF)
  • -Familiarity with access control models and network security
  • -Knowledge of coding languages for scripting (e.g., Python)
  • -Experience with network diagnostic, monitoring, and analysis tools
  • -Solid understanding of Cisco network operating systems and products (Cisco IOS, Cisco NXOS, Cisco AirOS, Cisco ASA, Cisco Firepower)
  • -Sharp troubleshooting skills
  • -Ability to work independently.
  • -Organizational and mentoring skills

