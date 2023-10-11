Senior Project Manager

Senior Project Manager – Solar Industry (South Africa)

800k – 1.5 mill pa (NEG)

JOB PURPOSE:

The snr Project Manager will be responsible for overseeing and mentoring lesser experienced / junior project managers, as well as his/her own high profile / key projects – from inception to handover, and including but not limited to budgeting/cash flow management, hiring of team members, sourcing of suppliers, setting deadlines, managing adherence to the agreed schedules, contracting and contract management, providing feedback and communicating with clients, contractors, etc.

Requirements

The candidate will hold the following qualification and experience;

BSc or equivalent Degree (Built Environment / Engineering / Quantity Surveyor / Project Management / B Com)

Candidate must be professionally registered as a PMP / Pr Eng or Pr CPM

7-10 years’ experience in related Project Management, including a minimum of 3 years as PMP

Minimum 5 years of experience in the technical field (or 3 years if an Engineer) related to energy efficiency, and/or renewable energy.

Comprehensive knowledge of related compliance with governance requirements.

Comprehensive contractual knowledge of various forms of contract used in SA, such as JBCC, NEC and FIDIC

Valid driver’s license (manual transmission) and own transport

Microsoft Project / Microsoft Excel – Advanced

Report writing – Advanced

Contractual knowledge of the various forms of contract in JBCC and FIDIC,

Excellent knowledge of the PMBOK/Prins and Project Management processes,

Project Governance requirements and risk management / Safety

Desired Skills:

Senior Project manager

PV industry

Renewable industry

Solar

PMP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

