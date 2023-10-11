Senior Software developer

Oct 11, 2023

Are you a seasoned software developer with a passion for innovation, a knack for problem-solving, and a desire to drive cutting-edge projects to success? If you’re a coding virtuoso with a wealth of experience and a proven track record of delivering exceptional software solutions, we invite you to consider a transformative opportunity with our team.
Minimum requirement

  • Grade 12.
  • A bachelor’s degree (or equivalent type diploma) in computer programming, computer science, or information technology.
  • Minimum 6 years’ experience working in C#, .NET & .NET Core.
  • South African Citizen with clear criminal record.
  • Advanced proficiency in building/consuming REST Web APIs.
  • Advanced proficiency in Microsoft SQL Server & SQL queries/stored procedures.
  • Proficiency in Docker (on Linux and Windows).
  • Proficiency in Micro Services.
  • Proficiency in Message Queuing (RabbitMQ).
  • Proficiency in GIT / JIRA.
  • BENEFICIAL – Redis Cache.
  • BENEFICIAL – Postgres SQL.
  • BENEFICIAL – Blazor / DevExpress UI development.

Responsibilities

  • Research, design, implement, and maintain software programs and services.
  • Create and maintain SQL Server database tables, functions, and Stored Procedures. Implementation of Unit testing for new software modules and services.
  • Determining operational practicality, identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications.
  • Working closely with other developers as well as businesses.
  • Assists in the enforcement of development.

Desired Skills:

  • software development
  • SQL
  • C#
  • .net

Learn more/Apply for this position