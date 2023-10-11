Senior Software developer

Are you a seasoned software developer with a passion for innovation, a knack for problem-solving, and a desire to drive cutting-edge projects to success? If you’re a coding virtuoso with a wealth of experience and a proven track record of delivering exceptional software solutions, we invite you to consider a transformative opportunity with our team.
Minimum requirement
- Grade 12.
- A bachelor’s degree (or equivalent type diploma) in computer programming, computer science, or information technology.
- Minimum 6 years’ experience working in C#, .NET & .NET Core.
- South African Citizen with clear criminal record.
- Advanced proficiency in building/consuming REST Web APIs.
- Advanced proficiency in Microsoft SQL Server & SQL queries/stored procedures.
- Proficiency in Docker (on Linux and Windows).
- Proficiency in Micro Services.
- Proficiency in Message Queuing (RabbitMQ).
- Proficiency in GIT / JIRA.
- BENEFICIAL – Redis Cache.
- BENEFICIAL – Postgres SQL.
- BENEFICIAL – Blazor / DevExpress UI development.
Responsibilities
- Research, design, implement, and maintain software programs and services.
- Create and maintain SQL Server database tables, functions, and Stored Procedures. Implementation of Unit testing for new software modules and services.
- Determining operational practicality, identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications.
- Working closely with other developers as well as businesses.
- Assists in the enforcement of development.
Desired Skills:
- software development
- SQL
- C#
- .net