Senior Software developer

Are you a seasoned software developer with a passion for innovation, a knack for problem-solving, and a desire to drive cutting-edge projects to success? If you’re a coding virtuoso with a wealth of experience and a proven track record of delivering exceptional software solutions, we invite you to consider a transformative opportunity with our team.

Minimum requirement

Grade 12.

A bachelor’s degree (or equivalent type diploma) in computer programming, computer science, or information technology.

Minimum 6 years’ experience working in C#, .NET & .NET Core.

South African Citizen with clear criminal record.

Advanced proficiency in building/consuming REST Web APIs.

Advanced proficiency in Microsoft SQL Server & SQL queries/stored procedures.

Proficiency in Docker (on Linux and Windows).

Proficiency in Micro Services.

Proficiency in Message Queuing (RabbitMQ).

Proficiency in GIT / JIRA.

BENEFICIAL – Redis Cache.

BENEFICIAL – Postgres SQL.

BENEFICIAL – Blazor / DevExpress UI development.

Responsibilities

Research, design, implement, and maintain software programs and services.

Create and maintain SQL Server database tables, functions, and Stored Procedures. Implementation of Unit testing for new software modules and services.

Determining operational practicality, identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications.

Working closely with other developers as well as businesses.

Assists in the enforcement of development.

Desired Skills:

software development

SQL

C#

.net

