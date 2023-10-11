Solutions Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg North

12 Month Contract role with well established and know entity within the Financial Services Sector.

Purpose of the Role

Be a critical component to the strategic delivery, alignment and integration of systems and applications across the various programmes;

Facilitate the translator between Technical Developers and Business Managers to drive technical solutions that meet business needs;

Create the alignment between the programmes for IT, business, and related budgets;

Ensure alignment to the principles, standards, and governance for Enterprise Architecture;

Focus on the Business, Information and Data Architecture;

Align Business and process back to application, data, and technology and

Align projects to architecture and strategy.

Requirements

Education and Experience

Grade 12

IT Diploma or Degree

TOGAF or similar Certification

Analysis Qualification

Definition, implementation, and execution of the processes for the definition, maintenance, and conformance management of the Enterprise Architecture.

Update and maintenance of the key Enterprise Architecture deliverables.

Establishment and maintenance of contacts within business units and information system programs to understand business activities and business drivers, business requirements, solutions strategies, and alternatives, etc., being considered and/or implemented.

Architectural leadership in the resolutions of inter-program and inter-project issues.

Ongoing publicity and communication of the Enterprise Architecture both within the information community, and the business units.

Ongoing research and assessment of new analysis approaches for potential use within the Enterprise

Technical Skills

Enterprise Architecture / Modelling tools

TOGAF Framework or similar

Enterprise Architecture and Solution Architecture Modelling Methodologies

Financial Services / Banking Experience

Competencies

Essential Competencies

Business & Financial Acumen (includes ability to identify and manage risk)

Technical/Professional Competence

Process Engineering/Systems Competence)

Assertiveness (Includes willingness to challenge and confront)

Ethical Behaviour/Honesty/Transparency/Modelling of Values

Entrepreneurship/Calculated Risk Taking

Excellence Orientation

Flexibility/Adaptability

Personal Growth Orientation/Learning Agility

Resilience/Perseverance/Stress Management

Rule Orientation

Results & Solution Focused (Drive, Energy & Follow Through)

Self-Management (Planning, Prioritising & Time Management)

Visibility & Impact (Includes Professionalism & Executive Disposition)

Building Strategic Partnerships/Networking

Communication

Customer Service Orientation/Client Focus (Internal and External)

Influencing and Negotiation (Including Conflict Management)

Knowledge Sharing (includes Information Management)

Managing Diversity

Organisational Awareness

Relationship Building, Listening, Interpersonal Sensitivity

Teamwork

Analytical Thinking and Attention to Detail

Anticipating, Creating and Managing Change (Tolerance for Ambiguity)

Holistic/Big Picture Thinking (Includes Forward Thinking)

Judgment and Decision Making

Innovation/Creativity

Problem Solving (Includes Reasoning)

Motivating People (includes Creating and Selling the Vision)

Participative Leadership (Empowering and Including)

People Development (includes Identifying and Nurturing Talent)

Practical Execution Management (Planning, Organising and Mentoring)

Strategic Leadership (includes Strategic Planning and Implementation

Key Performance Areas

Development and troubleshooting of applications; infrastructure; setup of web services and gateway appliances; execute application integration.

Evidence (Outcomes): Problem solving through troubleshooting; Infrastructure built; Web services and gateway appliances set-up and configuration; Application implementation and integration completed. Monitoring and tracking the effective delivery of the projects assigned.

Technical testing and detailed validation of all development of integration items and migrating integrations solutions between various environments as per software development life cycle.

Evidence (Outcomes): Testing results and migrating outcomes. Managing project closure and ensure post-implementation review meetings are held and formal handover to OPS is completed.

To document new development / integration items with detailed design technical specifications.

Evidence (Outcomes): New development / integration items with detailed technical specifications documented. To comply with the company’s Project Delivery Framework

To assume the responsibility of developing integrations between software solutions and ensuring the integration business and technology requirements are met.

Evidence (Outcomes): Detailed integration requirements are developed and implemented; Delivering integration code in a timely and consistent fashion; Build and implement software solutions that support the firm’s strategic plans for business technology delivery and transformation.

To investigate and implement / leverage-off cloud services to ensure integration business and technology requirements are met.

To frequently interact and maintain good working relationships with various stakeholders, both from a business (e.g., executives, sponsors, subject matter experts, etc) and technology perspective (e.g., executives, solution and infrastructure architects, system developers, etc.)

Expected (Outcomes): Integration services current and future technology roadmap and capability utilisation; New cloud solution integration opportunities.

To design business data flows and link to business capabilities. Documenting of relevant data flows specifications for developed integrations.

Expected (Outcomes): Data linage mapping and business process mapping; Data cataloguing to support integration design, development, and testing requirements.

To closely work with technology infrastructure services and solution / infrastructure architects to ensure alignment to enterprise technology and business architectures.

Expected (Outcomes): Solution architecture approval; Representation of integration at various governance and solution design committees or forums to ensure that data for EPMO reporting for projects assigned is updated on a weekly basis.

To engage with stakeholders proactively and continuously such as other integration developers and technical analysts and project / programme delivery teams about blockers and risks to delivery timelines, also including delivery progress.

Expected (Outcomes): Delivery management and reporting to manage the formal change control process on all projects.

To assist in creating an internal knowledge base (incl. document repository) of all integration services, security certifications, authentications, authorisations, IP security setup and endpoint configurations.

Evidence (Outcomes): Service monitoring and maintenance; Integration support documentation; Integration services catalogue and technical configuration manual

To mediate and orchestrate development requests between business and technology stakeholders for internal and external integration requests forming part of delivery backlog formulation, cost estimates on work effort, delivery timelines formulation, solution delivery management, etc.

Evidence (Outcomes): Delivery backlog; Delivery work effort cost estimations; Delivery management; Customer relationship management; Customer service delivery management

To enable the transferring of technical skills and knowledge and create / cultivate to a positive team culture to ensure business continuity in terms of resourcing for platform maintenance and support. Also including integration developer capability building for continuous business growth.

Evidence (Outcomes): Team collaboration and working session to nurture group values; Business continuity documentation to support development, platform support and maintenance.

To assist in delivering business and technology stakeholders product training and providing support for current integrations. Training also includes delivery methodology and approach and suggested development life cycle, as well as platform features and capabilities.

o Evidence (Outcomes): Training material and stakeholder interaction sections (education and training); Product catalogue and capabilities definition; Delivery methodology and execution approach.

To frequently interact and maintain good working relationships with various stakeholders, both from a business (e.g., executives, sponsors, subject matter experts, etc) and technology perspective (e.g., executives, solution and infrastructure architects, system developers, etc.)

o Evidence (Outcomes): Business requirements analysis; Business relationship management; Business delivery updates; Delivery forum representation; Delivery performance reporting; Service delivery management reporting, etc

o Evidence (Outcomes): Financial budget management input

o Evidence (Outcomes): Resource management.

o Evidence (Outcomes): Supporting documentation formulation.

To proactively participate in the management business unit or technical integration specific financial budgets (incl. planning, forecasting and adjustments).

To manage all direct resourcing (manpower and pro-fee) financial elements and activities for project or programme delivery and for daily business operations.

To perform any other work-related duties as assigned by reporting line manager (or business customer), e.g., to provide input into or documenting relevant technical policies and procedures, document integration services and platform technical configurations for maintenance and support purposes, completion of supporting disaster recovery supporting documentation and testing, executive or steering committee updates on business unit or technical capability performance, etc.

Desired Skills:

Togaf Certification

Enterprise Architecture

Solutions Architecture

Modelling Methodologies

