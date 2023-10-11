SQL DBA

My client is seeking a highly skilled SQL Developer to join their team! As an industry leader in their field, they are looking for a candidate with a proven track record in SQL Server administration, specifically with a minimum of 7 years of experience in database administration.

The ideal candidate will also have a minimum of 4 years of experience working with SQL [Phone Number Removed]; and a solid understanding of Reporting Services, Integration Services, and all forms of SQL replication, including Always On Availability groups.

In addition to technical knowledge, they require a candidate who has experience with SQL Server 2008/[Phone Number Removed];, Transact-SQL, and Replication (merge and transactional).

If you are a dedicated SQL Developer who thrives in a fast-paced and dynamic environment, with a strong ability to deliver high-quality solutions, then we want to hear from you!

Desired Skills:

Power BI

Sql Server

T-SQL

Reporting services

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

