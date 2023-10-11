My client is seeking a highly skilled SQL Developer to join their team! As an industry leader in their field, they are looking for a candidate with a proven track record in SQL Server administration, specifically with a minimum of 7 years of experience in database administration.
The ideal candidate will also have a minimum of 4 years of experience working with SQL [Phone Number Removed]; and a solid understanding of Reporting Services, Integration Services, and all forms of SQL replication, including Always On Availability groups.
In addition to technical knowledge, they require a candidate who has experience with SQL Server 2008/[Phone Number Removed];, Transact-SQL, and Replication (merge and transactional).
If you are a dedicated SQL Developer who thrives in a fast-paced and dynamic environment, with a strong ability to deliver high-quality solutions, then we want to hear from you!
