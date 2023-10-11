Support Engineer – Western Cape Oakdale

Oct 11, 2023

Role Description:

  • -The Support Engineer is a key part of the company service framework providing end to end management of tickets and service requests reported by the customer.
  • -Assist users onsite and in person
  • -Setup IT hardware for training and examination centres
  • -Manage Tickets and Requests
  • -Receive and record all calls from our customers
  • -Provide initial assessment of all Tickets, attempt first time resolution, and /or escalation
  • -Assist with customer onboarding projects and migrations
  • -Monitor and escalate Tickets according to the customer’s SLA
  • -Keep users informed on status and progress of their Tickets
  • -Aid customer retention and satisfaction
  • -Help to improve efficiency, processes, documentation, and automation.

Qualifications

  • -A+
  • -N+

Experience

  • -1 to 3 years experience as a IT desktop support technician.

Technical skills

  • -Excellent technical troubleshooting capabilities including Windows OS and applications, and Office 365 services. MacOS experience a plus.
  • -Good working knowledge of networks, routing & switching.

Soft Skills

  • -Customer focused, with an analytical approach with good questioning & listening skills
  • -Excellent verbal and written communication skills suitable for an international audience
  • -A confident team player with a positive can-do attitude
  • -Fanatical attention to detail
  • -An ability to learn quickly, and a willingness to study and obtain new certifications and skills (certification will be a KPI of the role)
  • -Dependable, hardworking and self-motivated.

Role Description:

  • -The Support Engineer is a key part of the company service framework providing end to end management of tickets and service requests reported by the customer.
  • -Assist users onsite and in person
  • -Setup IT hardware for training and examination centres
  • -Manage Tickets and Requests
  • -Receive and record all calls from our customers
  • -Provide initial assessment of all Tickets, attempt first time resolution, and /or escalation
  • -Assist with customer onboarding projects and migrations
  • -Monitor and escalate Tickets according to the customer’s SLA
  • -Keep users informed on status and progress of their Tickets
  • -Aid customer retention and satisfaction
  • -Help to improve efficiency, processes, documentation, and automation.

Qualifications

  • -A+
  • -N+

Experience

  • -1 to 3 years experience as a IT desktop support technician.

Technical skills

  • -Excellent technical troubleshooting capabilities including Windows OS and applications, and Office 365 services. MacOS experience a plus.
  • -Good working knowledge of networks, routing & switching.

Soft Skills

  • -Customer focused, with an analytical approach with good questioning & listening skills
  • -Excellent verbal and written communication skills suitable for an international audience
  • -A confident team player with a positive can-do attitude
  • -Fanatical attention to detail
  • -An ability to learn quickly, and a willingness to study and obtain new certifications and skills (certification will be a KPI of the role)
  • -Dependable, hardworking and self-motivated.

Desired Skills:

  • IT desktop support technician
  • 365 services
  • MacOS
  • networks
  • routing & switching

Learn more/Apply for this position