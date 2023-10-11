Systems Analyst

Oct 11, 2023

Role Purpose:
You will deliver functional and technical specifications to the development teams in your team or squad.

Qualification

  • -Matric
  • -Relevant IT qualification with emphasis on technical related courses such as systems design, UML, and OO A&D methodology

Experience

  • -3-4 years relevant experience in system analysis and design
  • -At least 5 years IT experience
  • -Experience in life assurance or the broader financial services industry will be an advantage.

Responsibilities:

  • -Understanding of Requirements specifications
  • -Assistance with Functional specifications as required.
  • -Development of technical specifications for product and process requirements, including integration mapping.
  • -Logical system design (Independent of Technology) – Use Case Realization Documentation & Logical Data Model
  • -Analyze Non-Functional Requirements
  • -Input into Quality Management Plan
  • -Assist with quality reviews.
  • -Assist with design process.
  • -Input for various UI prototypes, end user and reports
  • -Assist with draft of iteration plan. – scoping and estimation
  • -Risk Management Plan – identification of potential risks/issues and give input to risk mitigation plan.

Knowledge

  • -Sound understanding of web technology landscape.
  • -Sound understanding of the Software Development process (SDLC) and methodology in the IT Organisation
  • -Sound knowledge of the company products will be an advantage.
  • -Thorough understanding of OO concepts, design principles and design patterns
  • -A knowledge of Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) will be recommendable.

Knowledge and Skills

  • -Technical specifications
  • -Analysis and design of systems and components
  • -Business Requirements Definition

Personal Attributes

  • -Optimizes work processes – Contributing through others.
  • -Action orientated – Contributing dependently.
  • -Communicates effectively – Contributing independently.
  • -Nimble learning – Contributing dependently.
  • -Decision quality – Contributing independently.

Core Competencies

  • -Cultivates innovation – Contributing through others.
  • -Customer focus – Contributing through others.
  • -Drives results – Contributing through others.
  • -Collaborates – Contributing through others.
  • -Being resilient – Contributing through others

Role Purpose:
You will deliver functional and technical specifications to the development teams in your team or squad.

Qualification

  • -Matric
  • -Relevant IT qualification with emphasis on technical related courses such as systems design, UML, and OO A&D methodology

Experience

  • -3-4 years relevant experience in system analysis and design
  • -At least 5 years IT experience
  • -Experience in life assurance or the broader financial services industry will be an advantage.

Responsibilities:

  • -Understanding of Requirements specifications
  • -Assistance with Functional specifications as required.
  • -Development of technical specifications for product and process requirements, including integration mapping.
  • -Logical system design (Independent of Technology) – Use Case Realization Documentation & Logical Data Model
  • -Analyze Non-Functional Requirements
  • -Input into Quality Management Plan
  • -Assist with quality reviews.
  • -Assist with design process.
  • -Input for various UI prototypes, end user and reports
  • -Assist with draft of iteration plan. – scoping and estimation
  • -Risk Management Plan – identification of potential risks/issues and give input to risk mitigation plan.

Knowledge

  • -Sound understanding of web technology landscape.
  • -Sound understanding of the Software Development process (SDLC) and methodology in the IT Organisation
  • -Sound knowledge of the company products will be an advantage.
  • -Thorough understanding of OO concepts, design principles and design patterns
  • -A knowledge of Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) will be recommendable.

Knowledge and Skills

  • -Technical specifications
  • -Analysis and design of systems and components
  • -Business Requirements Definition

Personal Attributes

  • -Optimizes work processes – Contributing through others.
  • -Action orientated – Contributing dependently.
  • -Communicates effectively – Contributing independently.
  • -Nimble learning – Contributing dependently.
  • -Decision quality – Contributing independently.

Core Competencies

  • -Cultivates innovation – Contributing through others.
  • -Customer focus – Contributing through others.
  • -Drives results – Contributing through others.
  • -Collaborates – Contributing through others.
  • -Being resilient – Contributing through others

Desired Skills:

  • system analysis and design
  • IT experience
  • financial services industry
  • SDLC
  • OO concepts
  • SOA

Learn more/Apply for this position