Systems Analyst

Role Purpose:

You will deliver functional and technical specifications to the development teams in your team or squad.

Qualification

-Matric

-Relevant IT qualification with emphasis on technical related courses such as systems design, UML, and OO A&D methodology

Experience

-3-4 years relevant experience in system analysis and design

-At least 5 years IT experience

-Experience in life assurance or the broader financial services industry will be an advantage.

Responsibilities:

-Understanding of Requirements specifications

-Assistance with Functional specifications as required.

-Development of technical specifications for product and process requirements, including integration mapping.

-Logical system design (Independent of Technology) – Use Case Realization Documentation & Logical Data Model

-Analyze Non-Functional Requirements

-Input into Quality Management Plan

-Assist with quality reviews.

-Assist with design process.

-Input for various UI prototypes, end user and reports

-Assist with draft of iteration plan. – scoping and estimation

-Risk Management Plan – identification of potential risks/issues and give input to risk mitigation plan.

Knowledge

-Sound understanding of web technology landscape.

-Sound understanding of the Software Development process (SDLC) and methodology in the IT Organisation

-Sound knowledge of the company products will be an advantage.

-Thorough understanding of OO concepts, design principles and design patterns

-A knowledge of Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) will be recommendable.

Knowledge and Skills

-Technical specifications

-Analysis and design of systems and components

-Business Requirements Definition

Personal Attributes

-Optimizes work processes – Contributing through others.

-Action orientated – Contributing dependently.

-Communicates effectively – Contributing independently.

-Nimble learning – Contributing dependently.

-Decision quality – Contributing independently.

Core Competencies

-Cultivates innovation – Contributing through others.

-Customer focus – Contributing through others.

-Drives results – Contributing through others.

-Collaborates – Contributing through others.

-Being resilient – Contributing through others

Desired Skills:

system analysis and design

IT experience

financial services industry

SDLC

OO concepts

SOA

