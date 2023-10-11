Systems Analyst – Western Cape Oakdale

Role Purpose:
You will deliver functional and technical specifications to the development teams in your team or squad.
Qualification
- -Matric
- -Relevant IT qualification with emphasis on technical related courses such as systems design, UML, and OO A&D methodology
Experience
- -3-4 years relevant experience in system analysis and design
- -At least 5 years IT experience
- -Experience in life assurance or the broader financial services industry will be an advantage.
Responsibilities:
- -Understanding of Requirements specifications
- -Assistance with Functional specifications as required.
- -Development of technical specifications for product and process requirements, including integration mapping.
- -Logical system design (Independent of Technology) – Use Case Realization Documentation & Logical Data Model
- -Analyze Non-Functional Requirements
- -Input into Quality Management Plan
- -Assist with quality reviews.
- -Assist with design process.
- -Input for various UI prototypes, end user and reports
- -Assist with draft of iteration plan. – scoping and estimation
- -Risk Management Plan – identification of potential risks/issues and give input to risk mitigation plan.
Knowledge
- -Sound understanding of web technology landscape.
- -Sound understanding of the Software Development process (SDLC) and methodology in the IT Organisation
- -Sound knowledge of the company products will be an advantage.
- -Thorough understanding of OO concepts, design principles and design patterns
- -A knowledge of Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) will be recommendable.
Knowledge and Skills
- -Technical specifications
- -Analysis and design of systems and components
- -Business Requirements Definition
Personal Attributes
- -Optimizes work processes – Contributing through others.
- -Action orientated – Contributing dependently.
- -Communicates effectively – Contributing independently.
- -Nimble learning – Contributing dependently.
- -Decision quality – Contributing independently.
Core Competencies
- -Cultivates innovation – Contributing through others.
- -Customer focus – Contributing through others.
- -Drives results – Contributing through others.
- -Collaborates – Contributing through others.
- -Being resilient – Contributing through others
Desired Skills:
- system analysis and design
- IT experience
- financial services industry
- SDLC
- OO concepts
- SOA